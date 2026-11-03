Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked reports sparked debate, dividing fans on her choice.

The upcoming ‘Family Task’ in Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly set to test the contestants emotionally. According to social media claims and fan pages, contestant Arishfa Khan was placed in a high-stakes dilemma involving fellow housemate and popular e-sports creator Scout OP (Tanmay Singh). Reports suggest that Arishfa chose to destroy an audio cassette containing a heartfelt message from Scout’s family in order to reclaim an extra life for herself. This left Scout utterly devastated.

While the channel and makers have not yet officially confirmed the turn of events, the leaked reports have left netizens sharply divided.

Arishfa Khan Destroys Scout’s Family Cassette For Extra Life

During the task, Bigg Boss reportedly handed Arishfa Khan an audio cassette carrying a personal message from Scout's family and presented her with two stark choices: Hand over the cassette to Scout and continue participating in the captaincy race with her current single life or destroy the audio cassette to win back her lost extra lifeline in the competition.

Viral social media claims suggest that without any second thoughts, Arishfa opted for the second option and destroyed the cassette right in front of Scout.

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The viral claims have sparked an intense debate across digital platforms. While some observers framed her choice as an unapologetic, sharp survival move essential for outlasting competitors in a ruthless reality format, others sympathised heavily with Scout, questioning whether trampling over family emotions for a game point went too far.

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Scout In Tears

The devastating move reportedly left Scout completely shattered and in tears, reducing him to a visibly numb state. The content creator was already battling rock-bottom morale following a harrowing Weekend Ka Vaar, where host Salman Khan had confronted him over his indecisiveness regarding his bond with co-contestant Love Gill and his commitment towards partner Kaashvi Hiranandani.

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Having already weathered public scrutiny and Kaashvi's past confrontation, hearing his family's voices was his final emotional anchor in the house. Watching that sole solace get crushed before his eyes has put him into complete emotional distress.