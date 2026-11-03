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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Viral Rumours Claim Arishfa Khan Destroys Scout's Family Audio Cassette For Extra Life

Bigg Boss 20: Viral Rumours Claim Arishfa Khan Destroys Scout's Family Audio Cassette For Extra Life

Bigg Boss 20 Family Task: In the upcoming episode, Arishfa Khan is rumoured to have crushed Scout's family audio cassette to retrieve an extra life, leaving him in tears.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Leaked reports sparked debate, dividing fans on her choice.

The upcoming ‘Family Task’ in Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly set to test the contestants emotionally. According to social media claims and fan pages, contestant Arishfa Khan was placed in a high-stakes dilemma involving fellow housemate and popular e-sports creator Scout OP (Tanmay Singh). Reports suggest that Arishfa chose to destroy an audio cassette containing a heartfelt message from Scout’s family in order to reclaim an extra life for herself. This left Scout utterly devastated.

While the channel and makers have not yet officially confirmed the turn of events, the leaked reports have left netizens sharply divided.

Arishfa Khan Destroys Scout’s Family Cassette For Extra Life

During the task, Bigg Boss reportedly handed Arishfa Khan an audio cassette carrying a personal message from Scout's family and presented her with two stark choices: Hand over the cassette to Scout and continue participating in the captaincy race with her current single life or destroy the audio cassette to win back her lost extra lifeline in the competition.

Viral social media claims suggest that without any second thoughts, Arishfa opted for the second option and destroyed the cassette right in front of Scout.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan Calls Qazi Touqeer ‘Fake’; Weighs In On Love Gill, Scout’s Relationship

The viral claims have sparked an intense debate across digital platforms. While some observers framed her choice as an unapologetic, sharp survival move essential for outlasting competitors in a ruthless reality format, others sympathised heavily with Scout, questioning whether trampling over family emotions for a game point went too far.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kaur diaries (@kaurtalks)

Scout In Tears

The devastating move reportedly left Scout completely shattered and in tears, reducing him to a visibly numb state. The content creator was already battling rock-bottom morale following a harrowing Weekend Ka Vaar, where host Salman Khan had confronted him over his indecisiveness regarding his bond with co-contestant Love Gill and his commitment towards partner Kaashvi Hiranandani.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reet Sharma (@whynotriii)

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Leaves Rishikesh After Three-Day Visit, Heads To Delhi Amid Tight Security

Having already weathered public scrutiny and Kaashvi's past confrontation, hearing his family's voices was his final emotional anchor in the house. Watching that sole solace get crushed before his eyes has put him into complete emotional distress.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Have the events of the 'Family Task' been officially confirmed?

No, the channel and makers have not yet officially confirmed these events. The reports are based on social media claims and fan pages.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kaashvi Hiranandani Bigg Boss 20 Arishfa Khan Scout OP
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