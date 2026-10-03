Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uditi Singh questioned Love Gill's repeated use of

Uditi called the

This clash followed Uditi becoming house captain post-eviction.

Bigg Boss 20 turned tense when Uditi Singh and Love Gill got into a heated argument over Love’s equation with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. The disagreement started after Uditi questioned Love for repeatedly calling Gullu “baby” and “babu”. Love challenged Uditi’s interpretation of their bond and asked why she was concerned about the way they interacted. Uditi then said she found the behaviour “cringe” and questioned whether the equation was genuine or being played up for cameras. The clash came after Rhiti Tiwari’s eviction and Uditi’s appointment as the house’s latest captain, adding another dramatic turn to the episode.

Uditi Singh Questions Love Gill

The argument began after Uditi Singh raised an objection to Love Gill repeatedly addressing Gullu as “baby” and “babu”. Love questioned whether Uditi believed she was forcing the situation. “Main zabardasti kar rahi hoon? (Am I forcing the issue?)” Love asked. Uditi said her view was simply her personal opinion. Love then questioned why Uditi was concerned about the way she spoke to Gullu.

Love Gill cooked Uditi so badly, she’s gonna remember this forever. 😭



Uditi: “You speak to Gullu like he’s your lover. It’s so cringe. The way you touch him is not good.”



Love Gill: “It was just human nature to ask if he’s okay. If you have a problem with that, it shows your… pic.twitter.com/wzsBy4shRv — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) October 1, 2026

“Aapko Kya dikkat ho rahi hai agar main baby babu kar Rahi hoon toh (What problem do you have if I am doing baby babu)?” Love said. The discussion soon became more confrontational, with Uditi questioning the authenticity of Love’s equation with Gullu. She accused her of putting on an act for the cameras and said, “Main is dramey ko cringe bolungi. Yahan ye drama kar ne aaye ho? Fake personality dikhane aaye ho? (I’d call this drama cringey. Have you just arrived here to put on a show? Did you come here to flaunt a fake personality?)”

Love defended her way of building relationships and suggested that people in the house form connections differently. She also took a dig at Uditi, saying her spine does not show and claiming that she takes a month to develop bonds with others.

Rhiti Tiwari Evicted, Uditi Becomes Captain

The argument followed a major change in the Bigg Boss 20 house. According to India Today, Rhiti Tiwari was evicted after Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Yung DSA chose to take away her final lifeline. Uditi subsequently became the latest captain of the house. Her confrontation with Love came soon after, putting her at the centre of another disagreement among the contestants.

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Uditi Singh On Karan Wahi Relationship

Uditi has also spoken about her personal life during her time on the show. In an earlier conversation with Scout OP, she discussed her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi and described their break-up as a “blessing in disguise”, as reported by India Today. She said Wahi was “a bit dominant” and recalled being told, “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata (You won't be able to do it; you don't know how)”. Uditi said such comments affected her and that differences during the lockdown further strained their relationship.

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She also spoke about disagreements involving pet care and cleanliness, including arguments over their dog Noah. According to Uditi, some relationships do not work despite attempts to make them last when the dynamics and timing do not fall into place. Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while the television broadcast airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.