India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Questions Love Gill’s Bond With Gullu, Calls It ‘Fake’; Love Gill Hits Back Says 'Aapko Kya dikkat ho rahi hai'

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Questions Love Gill’s Bond With Gullu, Calls It ‘Fake’; Love Gill Hits Back Says 'Aapko Kya dikkat ho rahi hai'

Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a heated clash between Uditi Singh and Love Gill over Love’s “baby” and “babu” nicknames for Gullu. Uditi called their equation “cringe” and questioned its authenticity.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uditi Singh questioned Love Gill's repeated use of
  • Uditi called the
  • This clash followed Uditi becoming house captain post-eviction.

Bigg Boss 20 turned tense when Uditi Singh and Love Gill got into a heated argument over Love’s equation with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. The disagreement started after Uditi questioned Love for repeatedly calling Gullu “baby” and “babu”. Love challenged Uditi’s interpretation of their bond and asked why she was concerned about the way they interacted. Uditi then said she found the behaviour “cringe” and questioned whether the equation was genuine or being played up for cameras. The clash came after Rhiti Tiwari’s eviction and Uditi’s appointment as the house’s latest captain, adding another dramatic turn to the episode.

Uditi Singh Questions Love Gill

The argument began after Uditi Singh raised an objection to Love Gill repeatedly addressing Gullu as “baby” and “babu”. Love questioned whether Uditi believed she was forcing the situation. “Main zabardasti kar rahi hoon? (Am I forcing the issue?)” Love asked. Uditi said her view was simply her personal opinion. Love then questioned why Uditi was concerned about the way she spoke to Gullu.

“Aapko Kya dikkat ho rahi hai agar main baby babu kar Rahi hoon toh (What problem do you have if I am doing baby babu)?” Love said. The discussion soon became more confrontational, with Uditi questioning the authenticity of Love’s equation with Gullu. She accused her of putting on an act for the cameras and said, “Main is dramey ko cringe bolungi. Yahan ye drama kar ne aaye ho? Fake personality dikhane aaye ho? (I’d call this drama cringey. Have you just arrived here to put on a show? Did you come here to flaunt a fake personality?)”

Love defended her way of building relationships and suggested that people in the house form connections differently. She also took a dig at Uditi, saying her spine does not show and claiming that she takes a month to develop bonds with others.

Rhiti Tiwari Evicted, Uditi Becomes Captain

The argument followed a major change in the Bigg Boss 20 house. According to India Today, Rhiti Tiwari was evicted after Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Yung DSA chose to take away her final lifeline. Uditi subsequently became the latest captain of the house. Her confrontation with Love came soon after, putting her at the centre of another disagreement among the contestants.

ALSO READ | After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Praises Captain Smit Machchhar For Saving 174 Lives: ‘Country Is Proud'

Uditi Singh On Karan Wahi Relationship

Uditi has also spoken about her personal life during her time on the show. In an earlier conversation with Scout OP, she discussed her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi and described their break-up as a “blessing in disguise”, as reported by India Today. She said Wahi was “a bit dominant” and recalled being told, “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata (You won't be able to do it; you don't know how)”. Uditi said such comments affected her and that differences during the lockdown further strained their relationship.

ALSO READ | ‘Disgusting, Sick And Shameless’: Jr NTR Reacts To Morphed Chuttamalle Video, Warns Of Legal Action

She also spoke about disagreements involving pet care and cleanliness, including arguments over their dog Noah. According to Uditi, some relationships do not work despite attempts to make them last when the dynamics and timing do not fall into place. Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while the television broadcast airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the argument between Uditi Singh and Love Gill?

The argument started when Uditi questioned Love for repeatedly calling Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)

How did Love Gill respond to Uditi's accusations?

Love challenged Uditi's concern about her bond with Gullu, asking what problem she had. She defended her way of building relationships and suggested people form connections differently.

What significant changes occurred in the Bigg Boss 20 house before this confrontation?

Rhiti Tiwari was evicted from the house after her final lifeline was removed. Following this, Uditi Singh was appointed as the house's latest captain.

What did Uditi Singh reveal about her past relationship with Karan Wahi?

Uditi described her break-up with actor Karan Wahi as a

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 03 Oct 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uditi Singh Kushal Tanwar Gullu Bigg Boss 20 Rhiti Tiwari Love Gill Uditi Singh Love Gill Fight Baby Babu Remark Bigg Boss 20 Latest Episode
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Praises Captain Smit Machchhar For Saving 174 Lives: ‘Country Is Proud'
After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Praises Captain Smit Machchhar For Saving 174 Lives: ‘Country Is Proud'
Celebrities
‘Disgusting, Sick And Shameless’: Jr NTR Reacts To Morphed Chuttamalle Video, Warns Of Legal Action
‘Disgusting, Sick And Shameless’: Jr NTR Reacts To Morphed Chuttamalle Video, Warns Of Legal Action
Celebrities
Arjun Das Was In Talks For Don 3; Actor Confirms Farhan Akhtar Had Approached Him
Arjun Das Was In Talks For Don 3; Actor Confirms Farhan Akhtar Had Approached Him
Celebrities
‘What A Film. Mazedaar, Lajawab’: Karan Johar Reviews Ajay Devgn’s 'Drishyam 3'
‘What A Film. Mazedaar, Lajawab’: Karan Johar Reviews Ajay Devgn’s 'Drishyam 3'
Advertisement

Videos

ASIAN GAMES: Abhishek Sharma Shines as India Defeats Pakistan by 19 Runs for Cricket Gold
ASIAN GAMES: India Beats Pakistan in Cricket Final to Claim Gold Medal
NOIDA SHOCKER: 25-Year-Old Dies After Falling From High-Rise in Sector 94
WAR UPDATE: Kharkiv Hit by Russian Strikes Across Three Areas, Casualties Reported
DUBAI-TEL AVIV FLIGHT: New Probe Details Emerge on Co-Pilot Hamam Al-Hammami Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget