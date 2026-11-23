Body language expert Kanan Tandi was invited by Salman Khan to decode contestants' reactions and assess their truthfulness in specific situations.
Bigg Boss 20: Scout Has Feelings For Love Gill; She Pretended To Be Unaware When Kanika Mann Confronted
Bigg Boss 20: During Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, body language expert Kanan Tandi claimed that Scout has feelings for Love Gill and that Love is aware of his feelings.
- Expert Kanan Tandi analyzed contestants' body language for truth.
- Kanan found Love's reactions performative, Scout concealed feelings.
- Expert confirmed Scout's feelings for Love despite his denial.
- Salman advised Scout to distance himself, which he did.
The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, took an interesting turn as the host invited body language expert Kanan Tandi to decode contestants’ reactions and assess who appeared to be telling the truth in several instances. Salman showed her two videos, one featuring Manish Goel’s reaction to Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Professor’ remark during the nomination task, and another showing Kanika Mann confronting Scout over his feelings for Love Gill.
‘Scout Has Feelings For Love Gill’
After watching the video featuring Scout denying having feelings for Love when confronted by Kanika, along with Love’s reaction to the conversation, Kanan claimed that Love’s response appeared performative. She suggested that Love’s expression changed after she noticed the camera and that Scout, on the other hand, seemed to be concealing his feelings for her.
“Love’s reaction here is purely performative because incongruence is seen in her words and actions. She’s listening, and then she realises that there is a camera, so maybe she has to perform,” Kanan said while mimicking Love’s behaviour. She added that Love’s reaction appeared to come only after she noticed the camera.
The body language expert further explained, “If it’s a true surprise, which is the shortest expression, it ends with a person raising their eyebrows… She gave a very weird facial expression because she was thinking hard how she should perform - should I smile, show disgust or anger, so a very weird expression came out.”
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Salman then pointed out that Love was seemingly pretending to be unaware of Scout’s feelings for her. Kanan subsequently analysed Scout’s body language when he denied having feelings for Love during Kanika’s confrontation.
“When Scout mentioned that he doesn’t have feelings for Love when Kanika confronted him, it’s a small frown, which is definitely not a surprise… He was sitting, leaning forward. But after this, he sits up straight. This we say backing out. This means he wasn’t confident about whatever he said. Following this, he said that there is nothing such, and you see a lip gesture. This lip gesture is a micro-expression of concealment. My body knows what is right, but I will speak what I think people should see.”
When Salman directly asked Kanan whether Scout had feelings for Love, she agreed, adding, “But he is respectful enough not to share that.”
Love And Scout’s Relationship On Bigg Boss 20
Love Gill and Scout grew increasingly close during their stint on Bigg Boss 20, sparking speculation about their bond. However, the two maintained that their relationship was like that of a brother and sister.
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Their equation came under scrutiny when Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, entered the show and confronted him about his closeness to Love. She asked Scout to maintain distance from Love and focus on his individual game. Kaashvi also accused Love of emotionally manipulating Scout.
Following the confrontation, Scout initially tried to distance himself from Love. However, the two were back to talking and joking with each other just a few days later.
Salman then questioned the blurred boundaries between Love and Scout and raised concerns about Scout’s commitment to his relationship with Kaashvi. He advised Love to trust her instincts and maintain distance from Scout, while urging Scout to play his own game instead of getting caught up in emotional dynamics inside the house.
Following Salman’s advice, Scout distanced himself from Love.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was invited to Bigg Boss 20 to analyze contestants' body language?
What was Kanan Tandi's analysis of Love Gill's reaction?
Kanan Tandi claimed Love Gill's response was performative, noting her expression changed after she noticed the camera, suggesting she was deliberating how to react.
Did the body language expert believe Scout had feelings for Love Gill?
Yes, Kanan Tandi concluded that Scout was concealing his feelings for Love, as indicated by his body language, despite denying them when confronted.
How did Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi, react to his bond with Love Gill?
Kaashvi Hiranandani confronted Scout, asking him to distance himself from Love and focus on his game. She also accused Love of emotionally manipulating him.
What advice did Salman Khan give to Love Gill and Scout?
Salman advised Love to trust her instincts and distance herself from Scout. He urged Scout to play his own game and not get caught up in emotional dynamics.