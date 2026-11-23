Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Expert Kanan Tandi analyzed contestants' body language for truth.

Kanan found Love's reactions performative, Scout concealed feelings.

Expert confirmed Scout's feelings for Love despite his denial.

Salman advised Scout to distance himself, which he did.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, took an interesting turn as the host invited body language expert Kanan Tandi to decode contestants’ reactions and assess who appeared to be telling the truth in several instances. Salman showed her two videos, one featuring Manish Goel’s reaction to Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Professor’ remark during the nomination task, and another showing Kanika Mann confronting Scout over his feelings for Love Gill.

‘Scout Has Feelings For Love Gill’

After watching the video featuring Scout denying having feelings for Love when confronted by Kanika, along with Love’s reaction to the conversation, Kanan claimed that Love’s response appeared performative. She suggested that Love’s expression changed after she noticed the camera and that Scout, on the other hand, seemed to be concealing his feelings for her.

“Love’s reaction here is purely performative because incongruence is seen in her words and actions. She’s listening, and then she realises that there is a camera, so maybe she has to perform,” Kanan said while mimicking Love’s behaviour. She added that Love’s reaction appeared to come only after she noticed the camera.

The body language expert further explained, “If it’s a true surprise, which is the shortest expression, it ends with a person raising their eyebrows… She gave a very weird facial expression because she was thinking hard how she should perform - should I smile, show disgust or anger, so a very weird expression came out.”

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Salman then pointed out that Love was seemingly pretending to be unaware of Scout’s feelings for her. Kanan subsequently analysed Scout’s body language when he denied having feelings for Love during Kanika’s confrontation.

“When Scout mentioned that he doesn’t have feelings for Love when Kanika confronted him, it’s a small frown, which is definitely not a surprise… He was sitting, leaning forward. But after this, he sits up straight. This we say backing out. This means he wasn’t confident about whatever he said. Following this, he said that there is nothing such, and you see a lip gesture. This lip gesture is a micro-expression of concealment. My body knows what is right, but I will speak what I think people should see.”

When Salman directly asked Kanan whether Scout had feelings for Love, she agreed, adding, “But he is respectful enough not to share that.”

Love And Scout’s Relationship On Bigg Boss 20

Love Gill and Scout grew increasingly close during their stint on Bigg Boss 20, sparking speculation about their bond. However, the two maintained that their relationship was like that of a brother and sister.

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Their equation came under scrutiny when Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, entered the show and confronted him about his closeness to Love. She asked Scout to maintain distance from Love and focus on his individual game. Kaashvi also accused Love of emotionally manipulating Scout.

Following the confrontation, Scout initially tried to distance himself from Love. However, the two were back to talking and joking with each other just a few days later.

Salman then questioned the blurred boundaries between Love and Scout and raised concerns about Scout’s commitment to his relationship with Kaashvi. He advised Love to trust her instincts and maintain distance from Scout, while urging Scout to play his own game instead of getting caught up in emotional dynamics inside the house.

Following Salman’s advice, Scout distanced himself from Love.