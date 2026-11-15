Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman confronts Kanika for laughing at ScoutOP's derogatory remark.

Salman criticizes Kanika's interruptions, calling her

Salman questioned Kanika's double standards regarding similar incidents.

Salman advises ScoutOP to address situation, reminding him of fans.

Salman Khan is set to confront Kanika Mann once again in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A new promo shows the host questioning the actress for laughing when ScoutOP made a derogatory remark about Love Gill. Kanika attempts to defend herself, saying, "Sab hass rahe the," but Salman is far from convinced. He also takes issue with her repeated interruptions and asks whether she wants to argue with him. The exchange follows an earlier confrontation in which Salman criticised Kanika for raising her voice while speaking to fellow contestants Qazi Touqeer and Amrapali Dubey.

Bigg Boss 20 Promo: Salman Khan Confronts Kanika Mann

The latest Bigg Boss 20 promo opens with Salman reminding Kanika that she was present when ScoutOP made a below-the-belt remark about Love. He points out that she laughed at the comment instead of objecting to it.

When Kanika defends herself by saying, "Sab hass rahe the," Salman responds, "Bohot zyada smart samajh rahi ho apne aapko?" The actress then says that people sometimes take time to understand certain situations. However, Salman questions her explanation, asking, "Qazi ko kaise realise hua?"

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Kanika goes on to claim that Love was also laughing at Scout's remark. Salman subsequently calls her 'tubelight' and asks if she is 'dumb'. Kanika replies, "Bilkul." As the exchange continues, Kanika interrupts Salman several times. The host loses his patience and tells her, "(Do you) want to argue with me? I am telling you something for your good. And you want to justify? Justify chalo. Khursi lao."

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Loses Cool At Kanika Mann, Calls Her ‘Dumb’, ‘Tubelight’ Over ScoutOP’s Remark

Salman Khan Advises ScoutOP After Head-Shaving Incident

The promo also features Salman addressing ScoutOP. While speaking to the gamer, the host reminds him that he is known for gaming rather than acting. Reacting to Scout shaving his head, Salman advises him to come out and address the situation directly.

Tomorrow Promo: Salman Khan calls Kanika Mann “Tubelight” and “Dumb”, leading to a heated argument as Kanika hits back to Salman. Meanwhile, Salman boosts Scout OP’s confidence, reminding him who he really is and encouraging him to rise above this difficult phase. @HotstarReality — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 14, 2026

He also reminds Scout of the support he has from his fans, saying, "You have a lot of fans. You don't want them to go through this."

What Happened In Bigg Boss 20 Episode 70?

In episode 70, Salman questioned Kanika's contrasting reactions to two separate incidents. He pointed out that she had laughed at Scout's derogatory remark about Love but reacted strongly when Qazi made a 'lollipop' comment about her.

Qazi also confronted Kanika over what he viewed as her double standards. Separately, Salman reprimanded Scout for his aggressive behaviour and addressed the incident in which he pushed Yung DSA.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.