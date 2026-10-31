Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Host Salman Khan grilled Scout OP over his controversial friendship.

Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi, earlier criticized his closeness with Love Gill.

Salman pressed Scout for not defending his 'sister-like' friend.

Khan demanded Scout take accountability for his relationship commitments.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 promises plenty of drama, with host Salman Khan returning to take the housemates to task. This time, his focus is Scout OP, whom he grills over his “sister-like” friendship with Love Gill and its impact on his relationship with girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani. As the conversation unfolds, Salman’s anger builds, and Scout gets a stern reprimand.

The confrontation follows Kaashvi’s appearance on the show during the previous episode, when Rohit Shetty stepped in as host while Salman was away on prior work commitments. She strongly criticised Scout for his closeness with Love, questioned Love about her bond with him, and urged Scout to keep his distance from her.

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Salman Khan Slams Scout OP

In the promo for the new episode, Salman raises the same issue with Scout. He asks why Scout didn’t stand up for Love even though he calls her a sister-like friend, and whether Love has emotionally manipulated him. Scout rejects the suggestion, insisting nothing of the sort has happened.

“Scout, you couldn’t defend the person you called a sister-like friend in front of your girlfriend. Is Love manipulative?” Salman asks.

Scout denies the allegation, replying, “No, sir.”

Salman presses further, saying, “Are you a little child who can be easily manipulated?”

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Scout explains that he was numb at that moment. Salman then tells him, “Then you should have admitted that you were at fault. You are neither standing by your girlfriend nor by your sister-like friend. If you have committed, own up to it. If you made false commitments, then there can be no man more despicable than you.”

Rohit Shetty Had Also Questioned Scout and Love

For those who missed it, filmmaker Rohit Shetty hosted the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, where he too questioned Scout OP and Love Gill about their equation. Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi, also appeared on the show and told him plainly to distance himself from Love and bring the trophy home.