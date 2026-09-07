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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Reveals Mom Salma Is A Fan Of Kanika Mann, Teases Her Dragon Mode in 'Naagin 7'

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Reveals Mom Salma Is A Fan Of Kanika Mann, Teases Her Dragon Mode in 'Naagin 7'

Salman Khan welcomed Kanika Mann to Bigg Boss 20 and revealed that his mother, Salma Khan, is a fan of the actress. He also teased Kanika about her dragon role in Naagin 7.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman welcomed Kanika Mann, revealing mother Salma's fandom.
  • He humorously discussed her 'Naagin 7' dragon role.
  • Salman teased when her

Salman Khan welcomed television actress Kanika Mann as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 20, adding a personal touch to her introduction. During the premiere, the host revealed that his mother, Salma Khan, is a fan of the actress. Salman also recalled his mother’s reaction to Kanika’s role in Naagin 7, where she plays a dragon. Their conversation soon turned into a light-hearted exchange about the character and Kanika’s personality. Salman then used her on-screen role to joke about what viewers could expect from her inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, where contestants face an unscripted environment.

Salman Khan Talks About Kanika’s Dragon Role

While introducing Kanika, Salman recalled what his mother had said about the actress’s role in Naagin 7. “My mom is your big fan, but my mom told me an interesting thing about you. In Naagin, you were a dragon or dragonfly,” Salman told Kanika. Kanika immediately corrected him, saying: “I was a dragon, sir, not a dragonfly. I would spew fire.”

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Keeping the joke going, Salman referred to his mother again and said: “Mumma, not a jugnu, she was a big dragon in the show.” The exchange gave Kanika’s introduction a playful start as she stepped into the reality show.

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Salman Asks When Kanika’s ‘Dragon Mode’ Will Appear

Salman then compared Kanika’s television character with her new role as a Bigg Boss 20 contestant. He pointed out that actors have writers and scripts guiding their characters in fiction shows, while the reality show does not follow the same format.

“In shows, the writer decides when the dragon will come out. Here there are no writers, so when will Kanika’s dragon mode come out in the Bigg Boss 20 house?” Salman asked. Kanika is known for her work in television, particularly Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega, in which she played the titular character Guddan. The role earned her recognition and several awards. She also has a substantial following on social media.

Kanika Mann Begins Her Bigg Boss Journey

Kanika entered the Bigg Boss 20 house during the season’s grand premiere, marking her latest television appearance after establishing herself through fiction shows. Her introduction also gave viewers a glimpse of the informal equation between her and Salman, with the host using her Naagin 7 character to tease what her personality might be like once the cameras start rolling inside the house.

Her performance as Guddan remains one of her best-known television roles, while her latest stint could introduce her to a wider reality-show audience.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Salman Khan introduce Kanika Mann on Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan introduced Kanika Mann by revealing his mother, Salma Khan, is a fan. He also playfully joked about her previous role as a dragon in Naagin 7 during her introduction.

What did Salman Khan's mother say about Kanika Mann?

Salman revealed that his mother is a big fan of Kanika Mann. She specifically mentioned Kanika's role as a dragon in the show Naagin 7.

What joke did Salman Khan make about Kanika Mann's character?

Salman joked about Kanika's 'dragon mode' from Naagin 7. He questioned when this unscripted side would appear in the Bigg Boss 20 house, unlike her scripted TV roles.

What other television role is Kanika Mann known for?

Kanika Mann is well-known for her titular role in the television series Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega. This role earned her significant recognition and several awards.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salma Khan Kanika Mann Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega Salman Khan Naagin 7 Bigg Boss 20 Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Kanika Mann Bigg Boss 20 Kanika Mann Dragon
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