Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman welcomed Kanika Mann, revealing mother Salma's fandom.

He humorously discussed her 'Naagin 7' dragon role.

Salman teased when her

Salman Khan welcomed television actress Kanika Mann as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 20, adding a personal touch to her introduction. During the premiere, the host revealed that his mother, Salma Khan, is a fan of the actress. Salman also recalled his mother’s reaction to Kanika’s role in Naagin 7, where she plays a dragon. Their conversation soon turned into a light-hearted exchange about the character and Kanika’s personality. Salman then used her on-screen role to joke about what viewers could expect from her inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, where contestants face an unscripted environment.

Salman Khan Talks About Kanika’s Dragon Role

While introducing Kanika, Salman recalled what his mother had said about the actress’s role in Naagin 7. “My mom is your big fan, but my mom told me an interesting thing about you. In Naagin, you were a dragon or dragonfly,” Salman told Kanika. Kanika immediately corrected him, saying: “I was a dragon, sir, not a dragonfly. I would spew fire.”

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Keeping the joke going, Salman referred to his mother again and said: “Mumma, not a jugnu, she was a big dragon in the show.” The exchange gave Kanika’s introduction a playful start as she stepped into the reality show.

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Salman Asks When Kanika’s ‘Dragon Mode’ Will Appear

Salman then compared Kanika’s television character with her new role as a Bigg Boss 20 contestant. He pointed out that actors have writers and scripts guiding their characters in fiction shows, while the reality show does not follow the same format.

“In shows, the writer decides when the dragon will come out. Here there are no writers, so when will Kanika’s dragon mode come out in the Bigg Boss 20 house?” Salman asked. Kanika is known for her work in television, particularly Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega, in which she played the titular character Guddan. The role earned her recognition and several awards. She also has a substantial following on social media.

Kanika Mann Begins Her Bigg Boss Journey

Kanika entered the Bigg Boss 20 house during the season’s grand premiere, marking her latest television appearance after establishing herself through fiction shows. Her introduction also gave viewers a glimpse of the informal equation between her and Salman, with the host using her Naagin 7 character to tease what her personality might be like once the cameras start rolling inside the house.

Her performance as Guddan remains one of her best-known television roles, while her latest stint could introduce her to a wider reality-show audience.