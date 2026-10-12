Is Jatin Pratap Singh Set To Enter Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20'? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jatin Pratap Singh's post fueled Bigg Boss 20 entry rumors.

He posted a photo with the caption "Tathastu", and a paper that had that words "Wild Card" written on it.

Potential third wildcard entry follows two existing contestants.

Show makers have not officially confirmed Jatin's participation.

Is another wildcard contestant set to shake up Bigg Boss 20? Travel content creator Jatin Pratap Singh's latest social media activity has fuelled rumours of a wildcard entry. The "Wild Card" post s caught fans' attention, but the show's makers have yet to confirm his reported participation.

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Bigg Boss 20: Is A Third Wildcard Entry On The Way?

With Manish Goeal and Nakul Dhull already inside the house, attention has now shifted to the possibility of another wildcard contestant joining the show.

Social media discussions have also fuelled speculation about Nakul Dhull's future on the programme following a reported physical altercation with former housemate Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar. However, reports of a possible elimination remain unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, Jatin Pratap Singh's name has emerged amid growing chatter about a potential new entry.

Why Is Jatin Pratap Singh's Name Being Linked?

The speculation gained traction after Jatin shared a photograph on social media featuring a black cardholder and a piece of paper bearing the words “Wild Card.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A T I N P R A T A P️ S I N G H 🎥 (@jatinpratapofficial)

Adding to the intrigue, he captioned the post, "Tathastu", the theme associated with Bigg Boss 20. He also reshared related posts, screenshots and articles on his Instagram Stories, prompting further questions about whether he was hinting at a possible appearance on the show.

Despite the online buzz, neither his entry nor a potential joining date has been officially confirmed. Whether the post was a genuine hint or simply a tease remains to be seen.

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Who Is Jatin Pratap Singh?

Jatin Pratap Singh is a travel content creator with 1.5 million followers on Instagram. He is known for posting travel experiences, fashion content and lifestyle updates, with a focus on premium destinations, hospitality and international travel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A T I N P R A T A P️ S I N G H 🎥 (@jatinpratapofficial)

According to reports, Jatin is 28 years old and was born on 15 May 1998. While his social media activity has fuelled speculation about a possible stint on Bigg Boss 20, viewers will have to wait for an official confirmation to know whether he will enter the house.