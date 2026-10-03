Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan confronted Qazi Touqeer over his 'Lollipop' remark.

Khan questioned Qazi for prolonging the inappropriate comment issue.

Kanika stated Qazi refused apology; Qazi claimed he did.

Kanika previously deemed the 'Lollipop' remark cheap and inappropriate.

Bigg Boss 20 is heading into another tense Weekend Ka Vaar, with Salman Khan addressing the controversy surrounding Qazi Touqeer and Kanika Mann. A new promo shows the host questioning Qazi over his repeated ‘Lollipop’ remark, which Kanika had objected to during a recent conversation. Salman tells Qazi that although his intention may have been different, he should have stepped back once Kanika found the comment inappropriate. The actor also points out that Qazi prolonged the matter instead of letting it end. When Salman asks whether Qazi apologised, Kanika says he had refused to say sorry, leading to another heated exchange between the contestants.

Salman Khan Calls Out Qazi

In the promo, Salman Khan directly addresses Qazi’s conduct and compares his behaviour this week with his earlier stint in the house. “Qazi, pehle teen hafton mein tum bahot sidhe gaye, iss hafte aap wrong chale gaye. Aap ka intention chahe joh bhi ho, lekin jab kisiko aapka intention samajh mein nahi aaya... ya galat laga hai toh you should have just backed out.”

The latest promo of #BiggBoss20 Weekend Ka Vaar: #SalmanKhan is bashing Qazi Tauqeer first time this season.



Btw, Bhaijaan is looking damn good in this outfit. His blazer! 😍 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/lz4mCiaNi5

— MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 3, 2026

Salman further tells Qazi that continuing the discussion only made the situation worse.“Aapne usko rubber kar diya, aapne usko stretch kar diya, issi wajah se aap galat chale gaye.”

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Kanika Mann Says Qazi Did Not Apologise

Salman then asks Kanika whether Qazi had apologised to her after their disagreement. Kanika denies it and claims Qazi maintained he would not apologise. “Nahi sir, in fact inhone kahan joh marzi bolde main sorry nahi bolungi.”

Qazi attempts to respond, saying that he did apologise. Salman, however, immediately counters his claim, saying that he did not see him apologising. The exchange follows a disagreement over Qazi’s repeated ‘Lollipop’ joke, which Kanika had already objected to earlier.

Kanika Calls The Remark ‘Cheap’

Kanika had previously confronted Qazi over the comment and made it clear that she did not consider the joke acceptable. She also stressed the importance of maintaining personal boundaries during the conversation. “That was cheap, Qazi Touqeer. I don’t expect cheap things from you. Tameez sikhaake jaungi. It’s cheap,” Kanika said.

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The latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo suggests that the disagreement will become a major point of discussion when Salman addresses both contestants.

With Salman Khan now questioning Qazi’s handling of the controversy, the Kanika-Qazi disagreement is set to receive further attention during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Bigg Boss 20 features contestants including Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, YUNG DSA, Scoup OP, Kanika Mann, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Arishfa Khan and Qazi Touqeer.