Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan discussed overcoming career negativity on Bigg Boss.

He rebuilt confidence through his show 'Dus Ka Dum'.

Cited Amitabh Bachchan's successful comeback hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Encouraged contestants to find self-belief and resilience amidst challenges.

Salman Khan opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his career during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While addressing the contestants, the actor spoke about dealing with negativity, rebuilding confidence and finding his way back professionally. He also recalled how Amitabh Bachchan navigated a similar phase in his career.

Salman Khan Opens Up About His Downfall

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan told the Bigg Boss 20 contestants that despite being surrounded by cameras throughout the week, many of them had failed to make an impact on the show. He also discussed the fears that appeared to be holding them back.

As the conversation moved towards their concerns about Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman used his own experience to explain how setbacks can affect a person's confidence. He shared how he dealt with a difficult period when negative stories about him dominated the media.

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Salman said, "Ek samay tha jab mere baare mein sab kuch negative chhap raha tha, jis paper ka panna khol, us paper mein mere baare mein court case, relationship na jaane kya kya chhapa rehta tha. Maze lekar bajaya ja raha tha. Us samay log Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain wale Salman Khan ko bhool gaye. Isi beech mujhe ek show mila Dus Ka Dum. Maine woh show negativity ke beech mein kiya kyunki khud par bharosa tha. Mere pita ne bhi kaha tha ki agar khud par bharosa hai to kar lo. Zyada mat socho."

LATEST : #SalmanKhan talking About how Dua Ka Dum helped him to connect with People directly. Negative coverage against me in Media was at its absolute peak, but hosting Dus Ka Dum changed everything, people finally saw who I really was. #BB20 https://t.co/Vll8agIY6f — MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 3, 2026

The actor explained that appearing on Dus Ka Dum during that period became an important step for him. Rather than allowing the negativity surrounding him to dictate his choices, he chose to trust himself and continue working.

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Salman Khan Recalls Amitabh Bachchan's Career Struggles

Salman also brought Amitabh Bachchan's career journey into the discussion, pointing out that even a legendary actor can experience professional setbacks.

He talked about how Bachchan faced negativity during a challenging phase before taking on Kaun Banega Crorepati. According to Salman, the show helped the veteran actor rebuild his career and establish himself in a new phase of his professional journey.

Referring to the veteran actor’s career, Salman said, “Bachchan sahab ne bhi negativity ke beech khud ko sambhala. Bachchan sahab ne KBC kiya aur aaj bhi kar rahe hain aur achha mukaam haasil kiya.”