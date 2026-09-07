Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan advised Isha Rikhi to avoid mentioning ex-husband.

Salman urged Isha to focus on her own identity.

Isha and Badshah recently announced their mutual separation.

Salman Khan had some candid advice for Bigg Boss 20 contestant Isha Rikhi after she entered the reality show. While speaking to the actress during Sunday’s episode, the Bollywood star urged her to move on from her past and avoid bringing up her former husband, singer-rapper Badshah, inside the house.

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Salman Khan Asks Isha Rikhi To Focus On Her Own Journey

During their conversation, Salman encouraged Isha not to let her past relationship define her experience on the show. He reminded her that break-ups are a part of life and suggested that she shouldn't allow someone else’s actions to overshadow her time in the Bigg Boss house.

Salman told Isha, "Don’t be sad. kiske breakup nhi hote aapke saamne hi dekhlo (referring to himself). Nobody should get credit of hurting you. The other person has moved on long time ago."

He also made it clear that he did not want her to bring up the subject or mention Badshah while staying inside the house.

Salman said, " I want to see Isha Rakhi in BB20, not Badshah’s ex-wife."

The comment came as Isha spoke about wanting viewers to recognise her for her own work and personality rather than simply associating her with her previous relationship.

Salman Khan’s advice to Isha Rikhi was simple but powerful MOVE ON.



If the other person has already moved on long ago then why give them the power to keep hurting you emotionally?



Sometimes moving on isn’t about forgetting someone it’s about choosing yourself ❤️#SalmanKhan… pic.twitter.com/SCaOSQK3ns — Shitik (@RitikV2) September 6, 2026

Isha Rikhi Wants To Build Her Own Identity

Isha shared her desire to create an identity independent of her personal life. Her focus, she indicated, is on allowing audiences to know her for who she is rather than defining her through her relationship with Badshah.

The actress and the rapper had recently confirmed that they had decided to part ways in a joint statement posted on social media.

Isha Rikhi And Badshah Announce Separation

In statements shared through their respective Instagram handles, the former couple wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time”.

They further said, "This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship"

Isha and Badshah got married in a close-knit ceremony in March 2026, after reportedly being in a relationship for around four years.

ALSO READ: Badshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Reacts To Marriage, Separation Rumours Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 20'

Isha Rikhi Addressed Marriage Rumours Before Entering Bigg Boss

Ahead of her entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house, Isha had also addressed reports surrounding her marriage through an Instagram Story.

She wrote, “There are many rumors circulating about my marriage. Its shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumors regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you.”