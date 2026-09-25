Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rhiti Tiwari used muted language during a Bigg Boss battle.

She defended her words, citing her father's potential pride.

Rhiti later invoked her father while warning Qazi Touqeer.

Viewers criticized her conduct, urging Salman Khan's intervention.

Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari entered Bigg Boss 20 hoping to establish an identity separate from her famous father. However, her recent conduct inside the house has attracted criticism from viewers. During a diss battle involving Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti used language that was muted during the broadcast and later defended her choice of words as slang. She also told Mahhi Vij, “My father would be proud of me for that remark.” In another confrontation, Rhiti referred to her father while addressing Qazi. Her comments have since triggered reactions online, with some viewers asking Salman Khan to address the matter.

Rhiti Tiwari’s Clash With Uditi And Qazi

The controversy unfolded during a task where two teams competed in a diss battle. Rhiti faced Uditi Singh, but when Uditi declined to participate, Qazi Touqeer stepped in on her behalf.

The exchange quickly became heated, with Rhiti making several remarks directed at both Uditi and Qazi. Some of her words were muted during the telecast. After the task, Rhiti reportedly defended her choice of language, explaining that she used the words because they rhymed better and referring to them as “slang”.

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While speaking to Mahhi Vij later, Rhiti said, “My father would be proud of me for that remark.”

Rhiti Invokes Manoj Tiwari During Argument

Rhiti also confronted Qazi during another task and brought up her father while warning him. “Agar mere baap aapko yeh sab karte hue dekh lete toh aapko malum nahi hai aapka kya halat hota (If my father had seen you doing all this, you have no idea what would have happened to you),” she said.

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Her comments generated criticism on social media. One viewer wrote, “Only Dolly Bindra can fix her now.” Another asked, “How dare she threaten someone on national television?” A third user tagged Salman Khan and wrote, “Only you can handle her and show this nepo kid her place.” Another viewer described her remarks towards Uditi and Qazi as “unacceptable” and called for her removal.

Manoj Tiwari’s Bigg Boss Connection

Rhiti’s father Manoj Tiwari has his own history with Bigg Boss. He participated in Bigg Boss 4, where his disagreements with contestants, including Shweta Tiwari and Ashmit Patel, became part of the season. Tiwari was eventually evicted after being nominated alongside Ashmit Patel. Shweta Tiwari won the season, while The Great Khali finished as the runner-up.

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Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, has introduced a two-life format for contestants. Yung DSA, Isha Rikhi, ScoutOP, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh and Aasif Khan have so far lost one life. The show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Rhiti’s latest comments have now added another point of discussion ahead of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.