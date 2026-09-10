Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rhiti faces immense pressure, receives death and rape threats.

Parents' separation shaped her views, seeks financial independence.

Recent heartbreak involved her best friend of twenty years.

Being the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari has brought Rhiti Tiwari public attention, but she says the association has also exposed her to intense pressure and online abuse. On Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti spoke about being judged for her father’s identity and claimed she has received death and rape threats because of their relationship. She also discussed how her parents’ separation affected her understanding of relationships and why she wants financial independence and an identity of her own. In another emotional revelation, Rhiti said a recent heartbreak ended a relationship with her best friend of 20 years, leaving her deeply hurt.

Rhiti Tiwari On Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Pressure

During a conversation with Mary Kom on Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti explained that she has always felt she faces greater scrutiny because of her family name. She said even her personal statements are often viewed through the lens of being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter. “Mere pe double pressure raha hai always. Mein jo bhi bolungi, ‘Manoj Tiwari ki beti ne yeh bol diya, woh aisi hai (I have always been under double pressure. Whatever I say, it will be like, ‘Manoj Tiwari’s daughter said this, she is like this ').

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Rhiti went on to make a more serious allegation about the abuse she has faced because of her father. “Mujhe death threats aate hai, rape threats aate hai, cause I am his daughter. Mera opinion log count karte hai ki unka hi opinion hoga, aur unke dum par sab mujhe chadate hai (I get death threats and rape threats because I am his daughter. People take my opinions as if they are his opinions, and they target me because of him).”

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Rhiti On Relationships And Recent Heartbreak

Rhiti also opened up about her family background while speaking with Kanika Mann. She recalled watching her mother handle life as a single parent after her parents separated, an experience that has influenced how she approaches relationships. The singer said she has also dealt with controlling men and does not want a partner who dictates her choices or has excessive control over her life. For Rhiti, having her own career and financial independence is equally important.

“I want to work, earn for myself, and build my own identity. But I have loved someone. My best friend and I have known each other for 20 years, and I was in love with him. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak recently.” Rhiti has built a career in music as a singer, songwriter, composer, and producer. Her releases include Baarish, Maansik Santulan, Jhoothi Baby and Ghum Chuke, which are available on platforms including YouTube and Spotify.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 features 16 contestants competing for the season’s trophy. The current line-up includes Qazi Touqeer, Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Yung DSA, ScoutOp and Gullu, among others.

The reality show is available to viewers on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Rhiti’s conversations on the show have given viewers a glimpse into the pressures she associates with her family name, along with the personal experiences that have shaped her views on love, independence, and relationships.