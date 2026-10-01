Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij & Yung DSA Target Her

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rhiti Tiwari eliminated mid-week from Bigg Boss 20 house.

Contestants targeted Rhiti, stripping her lifeline for exit.

Her gameplay and Salman Khan's advice went unheeded.

Rhiti's exit follows Isha Rikhi and Rohed Khan evictions.

Anything can happen in the Bigg Boss house at any moment. Contestants who believe their contribution to the show is indispensable should think again, but the ultimate game-changer is always Bigg Boss. In a major surprise for viewers, the show witnessed a mid-week elimination, bringing Rhiti Tiwari’s journey to an unexpected end as she was forced to pack her bags and leave the house.

Rhiti Tiwari Evicted: What Happened

This time, Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij, and Yung DSA were given a “vardaan” that they could strip one contestant of their lifeline. Rather than picking someone else, they chose to target Rhiti Tiwari, largely because she had already lost her first life.

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As a result, Rhiti’s dream of becoming a rockstar through the Bigg Boss 20 house has come to an end, as she became the first contestant to be evicted in the mid-week elimination.

Salman Khan had also been quite upset with Rhiti during the Weekend Ka Vaar and tried to make her understand where she was going wrong, but his words seemed to have little effect on her. Viewers, too, never really warmed to her gameplay.

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About ‘Bigg Boss 20’

Bigg Boss 20 on September 6, and viewers can also watch it on JioHotstar. Salman Khan has taken up hosting duties yet again, marking his 17th straight season at the helm. The season is themed “Tathas-Two”, which gives housemates another shot at staying in the game.

Rhiti’s mid-week exit followed Isha Rikhi’s eviction. Isha was the second person sent home, after Rohed Khan, who had to leave the house within the first two weeks.