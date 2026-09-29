Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Ekam Bawa made allegations against Bigg Boss contestant Rhiti Tiwari and her mother.

Rhiti's team strongly rejected these claims and initiated legal action against Bawa.

A legal notice refuted Bawa's false relationship, marriage, and family claims.

Rhiti remains in Bigg Boss; Bawa questioned her finances and past life.

The controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari has intensified after Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa made a series of allegations about her and her mother. Rhiti’s team has strongly rejected the claims as “false and defamatory” and said that legal action has been initiated against Bawa.

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Rhiti Tiwari’s Team Issues Statement

The development comes after Bawa shared multiple videos on social media discussing his alleged relationship with Rhiti and her mother. In one of his posts, he claimed that the two had subjected him to torture during the period he lived with them.

Rhiti’s team responded through a statement shared on her official Instagram Stories on September 28. The statement said Rhiti is currently inside the Bigg Boss 20 house and, therefore, cannot personally respond to the allegations.

The statement read, "We are disappointed to see false claims made by #EkamBawa against Rhiti Tiwari and her family being carried across various media platforms. Rhiti is currently inside the #BiggBoss20 house and can't respond to these allegations herself."

The team further urged media organisations to independently verify the claims before publishing or amplifying them.

Rhiti's team added, "We request the media to please verify facts before amplifying such defamatory claims and give the family a fair chance to be heard. Necessary legal action has been initiated against #EkamBawa in relation to these allegations."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhiti Tiwari (@rhititiwari)

Legal Notice Rejects Bawa’s Claims

A public legal notice issued on behalf of Rhiti and her mother has also denied Bawa’s claims about his relationship with the family. According to the notice dated September 28, Bawa, who is also referred to as Parminder Kumar Bawa and Ekam Bains, has allegedly been publicly identifying himself as Rhiti’s “step-father” and her mother’s legally wedded husband.

It further describes his statements, videos and social media posts concerning Rhiti and her family as “false and defamatory”. The notice states that “serious legal action, civil and criminal,” has been initiated against him.

The notice has also called on media houses, publishers, platforms and channels to remove content carrying or repeating the disputed allegations. It asks organisations to seek documentary evidence and independently verify claims concerning the family before publishing.

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What Did Ekam Bawa Say About The Legal Notice?

Reacting to the legal notice, Ekam Bawa hit back at Rhiti Tiwari’s team and alleged that he had been threatened over his social media posts. He said, "Aap Bigg Boss mein dhamkiyan de rahe ho National TV pe, aapki team mujhe dhamkiyan de rahi hai aur aapki maa mere parivaar ko dhamkiyan de rahi hai. Kanoon aapke liye bana hai, hamari ke liye toh kanoon nahi bana."

He further questioned the allegations against him, saying, "Maine kya jhooth bola? Maine video daali hai, usmein jhooth kya bola maine? Maine sachchai dikhayi hai aur aapka sach dikhaya hai, isliye bura ho gaya na? Main kitne time se aapke peeche laga tha, mujhe divorce do...divorce mera aaj bhi nahi hua, kyun? Abhi bhi legal baap hoon main."

Bawa also shared videos featuring himself with Rhiti Tiwari and her mother while reiterating his claim about his relationship with her mother. He said, "Aapki maa ne shaadi ki hai mere saath. Aap keh rahe ho main jhooth bol raha hoon, allegation laga raha hoon. Allegation kis cheez ke? Aamne-saamne aake baat karo toh main toh mere se. Baat toh karo. Zara toh rakho baat karne ka. Nahi hai ki mere paas saare… sulajh jayenge duniya mein. Kiski kitni shaadiyan hui hain, Kiska kitne bachche hain, Kiska kya hai, Kiska kaun boyfriend hai, sab pata chal jayega. Isiliye main chup hoon."

Towards the end of the video, Bawa urged Rhiti’s team and her family to stop threatening him and said he was prepared to address the matter directly.

Ekam Bawa’s Earlier Claims About Rhiti

The latest dispute follows several social media videos in which Bawa has discussed his alleged association with Rhiti and her mother. He previously questioned Rhiti’s account inside the Bigg Boss 20 house about receiving between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 a month from her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekam Bawa (@ekambawaofficial)

Bawa pointed to what he alleged were Rhiti’s handbags, cars and properties while questioning how they fitted with her account of receiving Rs 25,000 a month. He also spoke about her alleged business interests and properties in Mumbai.

In another video, Bawa claimed that he lived with Rhiti and her mother in the same flat from 2020 to 2025. He alleged that he and Rhiti’s mother were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before getting married on February 18, 2022. He also shared pictures of himself with the family while discussing the period.