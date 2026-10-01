Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer's Team Breaks Silence On 'Lollipop' Row; Slams Amrapali Dubey

Qazi Touqeer’s team has addressed the ongoing “Lollipop” controversy involving Kanika Mann inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. His team has strongly objected to what it calls repeated targeting of the contestant. The team has also spoken about the Ball Task row, arguing that light-hearted moments involving Qazi are being taken out of context and turned into controversies.

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Qazi Touqeer’s Team Defends ‘Lollipop’ Remark

The latest controversy began after Qazi’s remark during a playful role-playing exchange with Kanika. During the episode, Kanika asked him, “Kaunsa subject padhna hai?” Qazi responded with a reference to a lollipop, prompting Kanika to question what he meant by the comment.

Kya #Qazi ne sach mein ki limit cross ya yeh sirf ek joke tha?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka kal raat ka episode #JioHotstar par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/Ih6j6HlG1K — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 1, 2026

Qazi explained that he was referring to the character played by Hrithik Roshan in Koi... Mil Gaya and insisted that there was no inappropriate intention behind the remark. The exchange has since remained a point of disagreement between the two contestants.

The matter had also come up during Weekend Ka Vaar, when Salman Khan discussed the context of Qazi’s remark. Qazi’s team has maintained that the word was used innocently and was never intended to offend Kanika.

In a statement shared on social media, the team wrote, “We strongly oppose the repeated targeting and defamation of Qazi each week.”

They further said, “Salman Khan sir clearly explained what ‘lollipop’ meant during Weekend Ka Vaar. Kanika herself understood the context and spoke to Qazi about it, acknowledging that she had taken it the wrong way.”

The team also accused critics of giving an inappropriate interpretation to what it described as an innocent exchange. Taking a swipe at Kanika, it wrote, “Kahin toh nazar aa jaun show mein,” suggesting that the incident was being unnecessarily turned into a controversy.

(Image Source: Instagram/@qazitouqeer_official)

Team Qazi Addresses Ball Task Controversy

Qazi’s team also responded to the separate Ball Task controversy involving Kanika. According to the team, Kanika had herself suggested that Qazi perform push-ups on a ball during the task, but later presented the same moment negatively.

The team described this as “hypocrisy at its peak” and argued that isolated moments inside the Bigg Boss house should be viewed in their complete context rather than being used to make allegations against Qazi.

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Qazi's Team Questions Amrapali Dubey

The team also addressed Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey’s reaction to the “lollipop” remark. Questioning why the word was being interpreted with a double meaning, the team wrote, “Why does your mind always seem to find a double meaning first?”

It also referred to Amrapali’s dance videos featuring the Bhojpuri song “Lollipop Lagelu” and questioned the different interpretation of the same word in Qazi’s case.

(Image Source: Instagram/@qazitouqeer_official)

“So, Amrapali, tell us honestly- all over the internet, your videos of dancing and enjoying on ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ are available. Were you doing it willingly, or were you forced? Because inside the Bigg Boss house, the same word suddenly seems impossible for you to tolerate when it comes to Qazi,” the team wrote.