India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer's Team Breaks Silence On 'Lollipop' Row; Slams Amrapali Dubey

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer's Team Breaks Silence On 'Lollipop' Row; Slams Amrapali Dubey

Qazi Touqeer’s team has responded to the ‘Lollipop’ and ball task controversies in Bigg Boss 20, defending his remark and questioning Amrapali Dubey’s reaction.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 05:27 PM (IST)

Qazi Touqeer’s team has addressed the ongoing “Lollipop” controversy involving Kanika Mann inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. His team has strongly objected to what it calls repeated targeting of the contestant. The team has also spoken about the Ball Task row, arguing that light-hearted moments involving Qazi are being taken out of context and turned into controversies.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann Confronts Qazi Touqeer On His 'Can We Have Lollipop Together' Remark; Calls It 'Cheap'

Qazi Touqeer’s Team Defends ‘Lollipop’ Remark

The latest controversy began after Qazi’s remark during a playful role-playing exchange with Kanika. During the episode, Kanika asked him, “Kaunsa subject padhna hai?” Qazi responded with a reference to a lollipop, prompting Kanika to question what he meant by the comment.

Qazi explained that he was referring to the character played by Hrithik Roshan in Koi... Mil Gaya and insisted that there was no inappropriate intention behind the remark. The exchange has since remained a point of disagreement between the two contestants.

The matter had also come up during Weekend Ka Vaar, when Salman Khan discussed the context of Qazi’s remark. Qazi’s team has maintained that the word was used innocently and was never intended to offend Kanika.

In a statement shared on social media, the team wrote, “We strongly oppose the repeated targeting and defamation of Qazi each week.”

They further said, “Salman Khan sir clearly explained what ‘lollipop’ meant during Weekend Ka Vaar. Kanika herself understood the context and spoke to Qazi about it, acknowledging that she had taken it the wrong way.”

The team also accused critics of giving an inappropriate interpretation to what it described as an innocent exchange. Taking a swipe at Kanika, it wrote, “Kahin toh nazar aa jaun show mein,” suggesting that the incident was being unnecessarily turned into a controversy.

(Image Source: Instagram/@qazitouqeer_official)
(Image Source: Instagram/@qazitouqeer_official)

Team Qazi Addresses Ball Task Controversy

Qazi’s team also responded to the separate Ball Task controversy involving Kanika. According to the team, Kanika had herself suggested that Qazi perform push-ups on a ball during the task, but later presented the same moment negatively.

The team described this as “hypocrisy at its peak” and argued that isolated moments inside the Bigg Boss house should be viewed in their complete context rather than being used to make allegations against Qazi.

ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij & Yung DSA Target Her

Qazi's Team Questions Amrapali Dubey

The team also addressed Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey’s reaction to the “lollipop” remark. Questioning why the word was being interpreted with a double meaning, the team wrote, “Why does your mind always seem to find a double meaning first?”

It also referred to Amrapali’s dance videos featuring the Bhojpuri song “Lollipop Lagelu” and questioned the different interpretation of the same word in Qazi’s case.

(Image Source: Instagram/@qazitouqeer_official)
(Image Source: Instagram/@qazitouqeer_official)

“So, Amrapali, tell us honestly- all over the internet, your videos of dancing and enjoying on ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ are available. Were you doing it willingly, or were you forced? Because inside the Bigg Boss house, the same word suddenly seems impossible for you to tolerate when it comes to Qazi,” the team wrote.

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Oct 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kanika Mann Amrapali Dubey Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Celebrate 5th Anniversary; Sussanne Khan Reacts
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Celebrate 5th Anniversary; Sussanne Khan Reacts
Celebrities
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hospitalised In Bali Following Injury During Work Trip: Report
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hospitalised In Bali Following Injury During Work Trip: Report
Celebrities
Yami Gautam Opens Up On National Award Win, Says ‘My Responsibility Has Increased’
Yami Gautam Opens Up On National Award Win, Says ‘My Responsibility Has Increased’
Celebrities
Flydubai Passenger Reveals How TV Show 'Air Crash Investigation' Helped During Mid-Air Crisis
Flydubai Passenger Reveals How TV Show 'Air Crash Investigation' Helped During Mid-Air Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Visual: Injured Captain Seen After Landing as Mid-Air Attack Probe Intensifies
Breaking: 34,000 Ft Horror—Pilot Foils Deadly Plot, Saves 180 Lives Mid-Air
Sports Alert: India Storms Into Asian Games Cricket Final, Sets Up Clash vs Pakistan
Policy Push: UP Strengthens Policing, 14 Lakh Cameras Boost Safety Across Cities
Breaking Crime: Two Sadhus Found Burnt Dead in UP Temple, Murder Suspected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget