Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayushmann, Sara promoted 'Udta Teer' on Bigg Boss 20.

Sara revealed friend's admiration for Qazi, Saif's joke.

Qazi Touqeer then performed his popular 'Afghan Jalebi' song.

Host Salman Khan roasted contestant Kanika Mann playfully.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan enter the show to promote their upcoming film, Udta Teer. During their appearance, Sara revealed that her best friend is Qazi Touqeer’s biggest fan and recalled how he voted for the singer 20 years ago. She also joked that her father, Saif Ali Khan, had sent something for Qazi. The fun-filled segment saw Qazi singing his popular song “Afghan Jalebi”. Salman Khan, who hosts the show, joined in to roast Kanika Mann.

Qazi Sings ‘Afghan Jalebi’ On ‘Bigg Boss 20’

While promoting Udta Teer on Bigg Boss 20, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Our film is about to be released, Udta Teer, so we’ll keep talking about it. Please don’t mind.”

Sara Ali Khan then asked if she could say something to Qazi. Salman Khan welcomed her to speak, following which Sara revealed that her best friend has been a longtime fan of the singer.

“My best friend is your biggest fan. I just want to say on his behalf that he voted for you 20 years ago. And he will vote for you today as well. And he loves you a lot,” Sara said.

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Ayushmann also praised Qazi for his long-standing presence on reality television and his singing abilities. “Qazi, we have seen you on reality shows for a long time. And we have heard you singing as well. And you are multi-talented, multi-faceted. Thank you so much. And you do a great job,” he said.

Sara then joked that her father, Saif Ali Khan, had sent something for Qazi, but it could not make it past the security checks. Salman Khan joined in with a playful quip, asking if Saif had sent “brain” for him. Sara clarified that it was “Afghan Jalebi” and added, “But we couldn’t give you Afghan Jalebi. So, will you sing for us?”

Qazi then performed “Afghan Jalebi”, the song that became one of his signature tracks and helped propel him to fame.

Salman Khan Roasts Kanika Mann

The segment also turned its attention to Kanika Mann, as Sara and Ayushmann noticed her expressions while Qazi was singing. When asked about her reaction, Kanika jokingly questioned why everyone was giving Qazi so much attention.

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Sara then added to the fun by joking that one of Ayushmann’s friends is a fan of Kanika. Playing along, Ayushmann said that his friend has a crush on her.

Salman Khan also joined the banter, quipping, “My fan is also your fan. The fan at home that’s not working is your big fan.”

About ‘Bigg Boss 20’

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 on Colors TV and streams digitally on JioHotstar. The reality show is currently in its 29th episode, and this time the theme is Tathas-two, meaning that this time each contestant will get a lifeline and can stay at home if they are evicted once. The season has already witnessed the eliminations of Rohed Khan and Isha Rikhi. In a mid-week elimination, Rhiti Tiwari was also evicted from the show.