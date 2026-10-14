Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss contestant Qazi Touqeer discussed cricket legend Sachin.

He narrated hypothetical match, repeatedly using "little master" for him.

Many perceived this as mocking; others defended his comments.

Qazi Touqeer has been making headlines ever since he entered Bigg Boss 20. Most recently, the singer grabbed attention after falling ill inside the house, which led to speculation that he might quit the show. Despite suffering from fever and dengue, Qazi continued his stint on the reality show.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Qazi broke down on national television after host Salman Khan reprimanded fellow contestants, particularly Yung DSA and Scout OP, over their alleged bullying and mistreatment of him while he was unwell. Salman stressed that even inmates in real jails are treated with care and given food with love.

Now, Qazi is once again in the spotlight. This time for his remarks about Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. In a recent episode, he delivered a commentary-style narration of Sachin’s on-field face-off with Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, repeatedly referring to the cricketer as the ‘Little Master’, which many on the Internet believed was done in a mocking manner.

Qazi Touqeer Mocks Sachin Tendulkar

A video from the 24-hour live feed of Bigg Boss 20 has been circulating on social media. In the video, Qazi can be heard narrating a hypothetical play-by-play of Sachin Tendulkar batting against Shoaib Akhtar.

“Back to bowling to Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar is so excited, and he is hitting Shoaib Akhtar out of the park. Akhtar is getting angry. Now, Shoaib Akhtar is coming in again. He's running fast. Oh my God, he’s running fast. Bowling again to the Little Master, and the Little Master... Oh my God! The Little Master gets hit,” he says.

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Qazi then comments on the sportsmanship between the two cricketers, describing how Shoaib Akhtar approached Sachin and shook his hand despite being arch rivals.

“Oh my God! Oh my God! But the actor goes there. Oh, that's good sportsmanship. They're shaking hands. That's great. This is called healthy aggression. They're shaking hands, you know? Healthy aggression,” he says.

He then adds, “Pathetic aggression is when the Little Master hits the actor here. He never did that.”

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He also speaks about aggression in sports and how it should be expressed positively. “The Little Master understands that it’s a sport. You need to be aggressive when you perform a task. Do you agree? Show aggression in a positive way. Okay, come on, let me hit you! Oh, come on, come on! But you’re not actually hitting. You know, he's saying that. Come on! Oh, I'll beat you! Come on!” he says.

LIVE FEED 🚨 Is qazi disrespecting Sachin tendulkar by saying him little in front of Shoaib Akhtar. he said Not shaking hand in cricket is bad and pathetic behaviour!! #ScoutOP #ScoutArmy #BiggBoss20 #Cricket https://t.co/LaMyjSft3v — Anand choudhary (@Anand8choudhary) October 13, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

Qazi’s commentary prompted mixed reactions online. Several social media users accused him of repeatedly portraying Sachin in a negative light while favouring Shoaib Akhtar.

One user commented, “In every cricket story he makes Sachin villain Akhtar hero.”

Another wrote, “This is not his first time disrespecting Sachin Tendulkar in Bigg Boss, previously he also said about Sachin sir. I don't know why Indian people can support this cringe man, who does anything for entertainment which is not funny at all, that's clearly disrespecting, be mature.”

A third user shared a similar sentiment, writing, “I felt the same while watching him always belittle Indian players.”

However, not everyone agreed that Qazi was insulting the cricketer. Some users pointed out that ‘Little Master’ is a well-known nickname for Sachin Tendulkar.

“Little master is nickname of Sachin,” one user noted.

Another asked, “Wasn't Sachin always called Little Master?”