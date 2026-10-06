Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer Falls Ill, Team Breaks Silence On Reports Of His Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qazi Touqeer developed fever, unwell inside Bigg Boss house.

Qazi medically examined after low energy; remains inside house.

Qazi's team confirms he is not leaving Bigg Boss.

Team assures fans Qazi continues participating, requests support.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has been unwell for the past few days after developing a fever inside the reality show house. His team has now shared an update on his condition after he reportedly felt low on energy and was taken to the medical room for a check-up.

The health update comes amid social media buzz and speculation about whether Qazi could leave Bigg Boss 20 because of his illness. However, his team has confirmed that the contestant continues to remain inside the house.

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Qazi Touqeer’s Team Shares Health Update

A statement from “Team Qazi” was posted on the contestant’s Instagram Stories, describing the message as a “heartfelt update for the Qazi family.”

The team said Qazi has been dealing with a fever for several days and has been resting whenever he gets an opportunity. It also confirmed that he was taken to the medical room after experiencing low energy, where a doctor examined him.

The statement read: “Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance.”

It further stated: “Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@qazitouqeer_official)

Is Qazi Touqeer Quitting 'Bigg Boss 20'?

Qazi’s health update has fuelled discussion among fans, with social media users speculating about a possible exit from Bigg Boss 20. However, the statement from his team does not indicate that he has left the show. Instead, it makes clear that he remains inside the house while his team stays in contact with the Bigg Boss team.

His team also reassured fans that Qazi has continued taking part in the show despite feeling unwell.

The statement added: “Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That’s our rockstar! We request everyone to stay calm, keep faith and continue showering Qazi with your love, prayers and positive energy.”

The team concluded with another message for his supporters: “We’ll keep you updated, and once he’s feeling completely back to himself, we know our most energetic rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy! Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming. Rest. Recover. And roar back, rockstar!We’re all with you -Team Qazi.”

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'Bigg Boss 20' Contestants And Where To Watch

The 20th season of Bigg Boss began on September 6 with a lineup of 16 celebrity contestants. The season features names including MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

(With inputs from IANS)