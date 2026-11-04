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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Qazi Gets Emotional After Family Audio, Love’s Mother’s ‘Nanga Kar Deti’ Remark Upsets Mahhi

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Gets Emotional After Family Audio, Love’s Mother’s ‘Nanga Kar Deti’ Remark Upsets Mahhi

In the upcoming episode, Mahhi Vij is seen getting upset over Love Gill’s mother’s remarks and repeatedly expressing her desire to leave the show.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Housemates Arishfa, Young, Scout, and Qazi had arguments.
  • Bigg Boss announced a captaincy task involving family messages.
  • Manish and Gullu sacrificed personal gains for family messages.
  • Mahhi Vij became upset, contemplating leaving the show.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed several dramatic moments. The housemates became emotional after hearing messages from their families. The episode began with YUNG DSA commenting on Arishfa Khan’s education, while ScoutOP made fun of her height. Arishfa got upset, leading to a heated argument between her, Young and Scout.

Meanwhile, Young asked Qazi Touqeer to stop making comments about Amrapali Dubey. He told Qazi not to call Amrapali “baccha bechne wali,” saying that such comments were inappropriate. A verbal spat also broke out between Young and Qazi. Eventually, Scout, Young and Amrapali decided not to discuss Arishfa anymore.

Housemates Get Emotional During Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task.

The contestants were informed that letters and messages from their families had arrived, but they would have to make a sacrifice to receive them.

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Manish Goel was the first to begin the task. Bigg Boss asked him to choose between hearing Qazi’s family message and getting one of his own lifelines back. Manish chose Qazi’s family message. Qazi became emotional after hearing it and thanked Manish.

Amrapali, meanwhile, worried that someone might destroy a cassette for personal gain. She became emotional as well.

Gullu received a message from Kanika Mann’s family. Bigg Boss asked him to choose between saving two of his lifelines and hearing Kanika’s message. Gullu decided to sacrifice his lifelines for Kanika, leaving her emotional.

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Will Mahi Leave the Show?

In the upcoming episode, Love’s mother will send a message for Mahhi Vij. Mahhi was unable to understand the full message and asks her what her mother said. She responded, “Unhone ye baat boli ki agar Scout na hota to isko main nanga kar deti,” which upsets her. Mahi feels that Bigg Boss is deliberately portraying her in a negative light and breaks down in tears. 

She then keeps on repeating that she wants to leave the show. “I’m not here to spoil my name like this,” Mahhi added. Towards the end of the promo, she is seen wiping away her tears as she repeatedly says, “I can’t continue.”

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the arguments at the start of the Bigg Boss episode?

YUNG DSA commented on Arishfa Khan's education, and ScoutOP made fun of her height, leading to a heated argument. Young also confronted Qazi Touqeer about inappropriate comments towards Amrapali Dubey.

How did contestants receive messages from their families?

During the captaincy task, housemates were informed that letters and messages from their families had arrived. However, they had to make a sacrifice, like giving up lifelines, to receive them.

Why does Mahi Vij want to leave Bigg Boss?

Mahi became upset after hearing a message from Love's mother that she felt portrayed her negatively. Feeling deliberately targeted, she broke down in tears and stated she wanted to leave the show.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 07:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahhi Vij Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer Love Gill
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