Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Housemates Arishfa, Young, Scout, and Qazi had arguments.

Bigg Boss announced a captaincy task involving family messages.

Manish and Gullu sacrificed personal gains for family messages.

Mahhi Vij became upset, contemplating leaving the show.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed several dramatic moments. The housemates became emotional after hearing messages from their families. The episode began with YUNG DSA commenting on Arishfa Khan’s education, while ScoutOP made fun of her height. Arishfa got upset, leading to a heated argument between her, Young and Scout.

Meanwhile, Young asked Qazi Touqeer to stop making comments about Amrapali Dubey. He told Qazi not to call Amrapali “baccha bechne wali,” saying that such comments were inappropriate. A verbal spat also broke out between Young and Qazi. Eventually, Scout, Young and Amrapali decided not to discuss Arishfa anymore.

Housemates Get Emotional During Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task.

The contestants were informed that letters and messages from their families had arrived, but they would have to make a sacrifice to receive them.

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Manish Goel was the first to begin the task. Bigg Boss asked him to choose between hearing Qazi’s family message and getting one of his own lifelines back. Manish chose Qazi’s family message. Qazi became emotional after hearing it and thanked Manish.

Amrapali, meanwhile, worried that someone might destroy a cassette for personal gain. She became emotional as well.

Gullu received a message from Kanika Mann’s family. Bigg Boss asked him to choose between saving two of his lifelines and hearing Kanika’s message. Gullu decided to sacrifice his lifelines for Kanika, leaving her emotional.

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Will Mahi Leave the Show?

In the upcoming episode, Love’s mother will send a message for Mahhi Vij. Mahhi was unable to understand the full message and asks her what her mother said. She responded, “Unhone ye baat boli ki agar Scout na hota to isko main nanga kar deti,” which upsets her. Mahi feels that Bigg Boss is deliberately portraying her in a negative light and breaks down in tears.

She then keeps on repeating that she wants to leave the show. “I’m not here to spoil my name like this,” Mahhi added. Towards the end of the promo, she is seen wiping away her tears as she repeatedly says, “I can’t continue.”