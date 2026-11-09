The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20 is set to witness a heated clash between Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel. Qazi, who was dressed as a woman, accused Manish of touching him inappropriately. Manish, in response, asked him not to hit below the belt, asserting that he respects women. He later told Mahhi Vij that Qazi should not play the “woman card” with him.

‘Aapne Aurat Pakad Li’

The promo shows ScoutOP and Yung DSA helping Qazi get dressed in a lehenga-choli for a task on the show. As the video progresses, Mahhi Vij is seen applying a bindi to his forehead and making a gesture to ward off the evil eye.

The promo then shows Qazi saying something to Manish before hugging him. Manish, in turn, lifts Qazi and takes him to a place that appears to be a bathroom, as described by several viewers.

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Following this, Qazi, Mahhi, Manish and Yung DSA are seen sitting together on a couch when Qazi confronts Manish over the alleged incident.

“Aapne jo harkat ki hai na wo chubh gai hai. [What you did really hurt me.] You lost the game. Touched my body man,” Qazi says in the promo of the upcoming episode.

Manish snaps back, saying, “You lost the game. Tu kare to masti, koi doosra kare to not good. [If you do it, it’s just fun, but when someone else does it, it’s suddenly not okay.]”

“Mere andar ek aurat aai thi, aapne aurat pakad li… pata hai [“In that moment, I had become a woman, and you grabbed me.]” Qazi further alleges.

Manish responds, “I respect women a lot. Do not start this. Don’t hit below the belt.”

Qazi Touqeer is back in another avatar! 😂 Dressed as a woman, but did he end up playing the WOMEN CARD too? 👀 @HotstarReality https://t.co/zyzsHJCl4k — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 8, 2026

‘Don’t Play Woman Card With Me’

The promo further shows Manish walking away from the conversation and speaking to Mahhi Vij.

“Main aurat hun aapne mujhe galat tareeke se hath lagaya. [I am a woman, and you touched me inappropriately.] What is this way to talk? Don’t play this woman card with me,” Manish tells Mahhi.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The promo has started a discussion on social media, with several viewers suggesting that the incident could be part of a prank and that dramatic effects may have been added to the promo to attract attention.

“This would be a classic Qazi Touqeer sarcastic prank. Promo mein effect daalke dikhayenge,” one social media user commented.

Another user wrote, “Qazi didn't accuse anyone unnecessary till now...he is complaining, which means there must be something...let's judge after the episode.”

“Qazi is playing the woman card? I am loving it,” read another comment.