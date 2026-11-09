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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Aapne Aurat Pakad Li’: Qazi Touqeer Accuses Manish Goel Of Touching Him Inappropriately On Bigg Boss 20

‘Aapne Aurat Pakad Li’: Qazi Touqeer Accuses Manish Goel Of Touching Him Inappropriately On Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20: The upcoming episode will see Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel get into a tense exchange after Qazi alleges that Manish touched him inappropriately.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 09:26 AM (IST)

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20 is set to witness a heated clash between Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel. Qazi, who was dressed as a woman, accused Manish of touching him inappropriately. Manish, in response, asked him not to hit below the belt, asserting that he respects women. He later told Mahhi Vij that Qazi should not play the “woman card” with him.

‘Aapne Aurat Pakad Li’

The promo shows ScoutOP and Yung DSA helping Qazi get dressed in a lehenga-choli for a task on the show. As the video progresses, Mahhi Vij is seen applying a bindi to his forehead and making a gesture to ward off the evil eye.

The promo then shows Qazi saying something to Manish before hugging him. Manish, in turn, lifts Qazi and takes him to a place that appears to be a bathroom, as described by several viewers.

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Following this, Qazi, Mahhi, Manish and Yung DSA are seen sitting together on a couch when Qazi confronts Manish over the alleged incident.

“Aapne jo harkat ki hai na wo chubh gai hai. [What you did really hurt me.] You lost the game. Touched my body man,” Qazi says in the promo of the upcoming episode.

Manish snaps back, saying, “You lost the game. Tu kare to masti, koi doosra kare to not good. [If you do it, it’s just fun, but when someone else does it, it’s suddenly not okay.]”

“Mere andar ek aurat aai thi, aapne aurat pakad li… pata hai [“In that moment, I had become a woman, and you grabbed me.]” Qazi further alleges.

Manish responds, “I respect women a lot. Do not start this. Don’t hit below the belt.”

‘Don’t Play Woman Card With Me’

The promo further shows Manish walking away from the conversation and speaking to Mahhi Vij.

“Main aurat hun aapne mujhe galat tareeke se hath lagaya. [I am a woman, and you touched me inappropriately.] What is this way to talk? Don’t play this woman card with me,” Manish tells Mahhi.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The promo has started a discussion on social media, with several viewers suggesting that the incident could be part of a prank and that dramatic effects may have been added to the promo to attract attention.

“This would be a classic Qazi Touqeer sarcastic prank. Promo mein effect daalke dikhayenge,” one social media user commented.

Another user wrote, “Qazi didn't accuse anyone unnecessary till now...he is complaining, which means there must be something...let's judge after the episode.”

“Qazi is playing the woman card? I am loving it,” read another comment.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main conflict highlighted in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 episode?

The upcoming episode features a heated clash between Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel. Qazi accused Manish of inappropriate touching while Qazi was dressed as a woman for a task.

What did Qazi Touqeer accuse Manish Goel of?

Qazi Touqeer accused Manish Goel of touching him inappropriately. Qazi claimed Manish's actions 'really hurt' him, stating Manish 'grabbed' him when Qazi was dressed as a woman.

How did Manish Goel react to Qazi Touqeer's accusation?

Manish Goel denied the accusation, telling Qazi not to 'hit below the belt' and asserting his respect for women. He also warned against playing the 'woman card'.

Why was Qazi Touqeer dressed as a woman in the episode?

Qazi Touqeer was dressed in a lehenga-choli as part of a task on the show. ScoutOP and Yung DSA helped him get ready for it.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manish Goel ENtertainment News Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer
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