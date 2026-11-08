Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohit Chauhan graced Bigg Boss 20 for Diwali celebrations.

He sang a heartfelt song penned by Salman's father, Salim Khan.

Salman Khan became visibly emotional and shed tears onscreen.

Other contestants also shared the emotional moment during performance.

Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 20 is receiving immense love from viewers. As the show progresses, new twists and intense drama are being witnessed. Meanwhile, the show will also celebrate Diwali, which is set to be special this time. A new promo for Bigg Boss 20 has surfaced, featuring renowned singer Mohit Chauhan, who has arrived to add to the Diwali celebrations. He captivated the audience with his melodious voice. However, one of his special performances moved Salman Khan to tears.

Mohit Chauhan Sang A Song Written By Salim Khan

Playback singer Mohit Chauhan will appear as a special guest in the Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss 20. In the promo, Salman Khan is seen welcoming Mohit on stage for the Diwali celebrations. Mohit enters the stage singing "Tum Se Hi." He then hugs Salman. Salman praises him, saying, "Your songs are very soothing."

LATEST: Salman Khan Got emotional About Salim Khan!💔 #BiggBoss20 Mohit chauhan - mai aapka fan hu but aapse jada aapke pita ji ka Salman - Thankyou Sir #SalmanKhan https://t.co/1lXOxvboNP — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) November 7, 2026

Salman Khan Became Emotional

Mohit then requests Salman to sing the song "Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai Magar Main Kah Nahi Sakta..." written by his father, Salim Khan. When Mohit sings this song, Salman is unable to control his emotions. The lyrics and Mohit's voice bring tears to his eyes, and he becomes emotional. Not only Salman, but the other contestants on the show also become emotional watching this special moment. This video of the show is rapidly going viral on social media.

When And Where To Watch 'Bigg Boss 20'?

Bigg Boss 20 has reached its final stage. Viewers can watch the show on both television and OTT platforms. It airs daily at 9 pm on the digital platform JioHotstar. On TV, viewers can watch it on Colors at 10:30 pm.

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Mohit Chauhan Hit Songs

Mohit Chauhan is one of Bollywood's most renowned playback singers. With his melodious and distinctive voice, he has carved a niche for himself in the music world. Besides Hindi, he has also sung songs in several other languages. His popular songs include Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met, Nadan Parinde, Sadda Haq, and Phir Se Ud Chala from Rockstar, as well as Masakali from Delhi 6.

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