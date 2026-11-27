Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Love Gill faced cage punishment after Uditi's nomination.

Mahhi Vij argued, comparing Love to controversial Priyanka Jagga.

Priyanka Jagga reacted, recalling her infamous Bigg Boss expulsion.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw captain Uditi Singh name Love Gill as the contestant she did not want to see become captain the following week, after Bigg Boss asked her to make her choice. Following this, Bigg Boss instructed Love to remain locked inside a life-size cage for an hour. The rules stated that if at least five housemates wanted her to come out, she would be allowed to leave, and another contestant would take her place. However, anyone who entered the cage would become ineligible for captaincy the following week.

‘You Look Like Priyanka Jagga’

During the task-cum-punishment, Mahhi Vij and Love got into a heated argument, which took an unexpected turn when Mahhi compared Love to former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Jagga, who was asked to leave the show.

“Priyanka aayi tha na, uski shakal tere se milti hai… [You look like former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka]” Mahhi said.

Following the argument, several housemates discussed Priyanka and tried to recall who she was. Amrapali Dubey eventually identified her as the contestant whom Salman Khan had publicly reprimanded and warned should never appear on Colors TV again, or he would end his association with the channel.

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Mahhi later told the other housemates, “Abhi isne jo mujhe 10 hafte mein bola na, maine isko ek line mein tadpa diya. Isko bhi pata hoga Priyanka kaun hai.”

Love, meanwhile, appeared confused and asked Kanika and Gullu, “Priyanka kaun hai?” Kanika also seemed puzzled by the reference and responded, “Mujhe ye baat samajh nahi aayi. Priyanka pe kya koi galat tag hai kya?”

Priyanka Jagga Reacts To Comparison With Love Gill

It appears that Priyanka Jagga has now taken note of the comparison. She recently reshared a fan-made reel on her Instagram Story, in which a content creator urged viewers not to put her and Love Gill in the same category.

The creator, Abhishek, argued that Priyanka had strong opinions and played an individual game, unlike Love, whom he accused of lacking both an individual game and a strong point of view.

“Whoever is comparing Priyanka Jagga with Love Gill, please stop doing that. Priyanka Jagga has a strong point of view and had an individual game. Love has no individual game and no strong point of view,” Abhishek said.

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He also brought up Love’s interactions with fellow contestant Aasif Khan, pointing out that she had massaged his feet and hugged him even when he appeared visibly uncomfortable.

The creator further highlighted Priyanka’s outspoken personality, adding that Salman Khan would reprimand her during almost every Weekend Ka Vaar. However, he maintained that this did not take away from her individuality as a contestant.

Why Was Priyanka Jagga Asked To Leave Bigg Boss 10?

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Jagga's exit from Bigg Boss 10 in December 2016 remains one of the show's most talked-about moments. The controversy began after she allegedly made personal and offensive remarks about fellow contestant Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's late mother.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confronted Priyanka, played clips of her remarks from inside the house and questioned her behaviour. However, she continued arguing with the host and refused to acknowledge her mistake.

Salman eventually lost his temper and asked her to leave the house immediately. He also issued a warning to the channel, making it clear that he would not continue his association with Colors TV if she appeared on any of its shows again.

“If Priyanka ever comes on this show or any other show on Colors, I will never work with the channel again,” Salman had said.