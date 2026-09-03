Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Nitish Rajput reportedly nearing Bigg Boss 20 contestant confirmation.

Rajput known for videos, faced defamation, channel blocked.

Bigg Boss 20 premieres September 6; Salman Khan returns as host.

Salman Khan is set to return with Bigg Boss 20 and speculation around the show's contestants is already drawing plenty of attention. Among the names now making headlines is YouTuber and educator Nitish Rajput, who is reportedly in discussions with the makers and could enter the reality show.

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Is Nitish Rajput Entering Bigg Boss 20?

According to a report by Bigg Boss Tak, Nitish Rajput is among the names being considered as a confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 20. The report claims that his discussions with the show's makers are in the final stage.

Rajput has built a strong presence online through research-led videos and a straightforward style of presenting information. His possible move from YouTube to the Bigg Boss house has naturally sparked curiosity about how he will handle the reality show's unpredictable environment.

Why Nitish Rajput Has Been In News

After releasing a video discussing alleged irregularities linked to SSC examinations, tender procedures and examination-vendor management, Nitish Rajput found himself at the centre of the controversy.

The issue reportedly later moved into the legal arena after Eduquity Technologies filed a Rs 2.5 crore defamation case against him. Rajput clarified that his video and analysis were based entirely on publicly available documents and RTI responses.

During the India-Pakistan tensions in May 2025, his YouTube channel was also blocked in Pakistan following a complaint reportedly connected to a video on Balochistan. Rajput shared notices relating to the restriction on social media.

Who Else Could Enter Bigg Boss 20?

Besides Nitish Rajput, several other names have been linked to Bigg Boss 20. The list mentioned in reports includes actor Rohed Khan and Badshah's former wife Eesha Rekhi.

Other names being discussed include Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, Reeti Tiwari, Mary Kom, Amrapali Dubey, Qazi Tauqeer, Khushi Dubey, Geeta Basra, Shouvik Chakraborty, Aman Gandhi and Arshifa Khan.

However, the makers have not officially announced the entry of these celebrities, meaning the reported contestant list remains subject to confirmation.

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Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date, Time And Where To Watch

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host. The show will be available on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Current reports place the JioHotstar premiere at 9 pm, while Colors TV's telecast is listed at 10.30 pm.