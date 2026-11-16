Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Neha Bhasin criticised Bigg Boss's perceived gendered double standards.

Salman Khan reprimanded contestant Love Gill for manipulating Scout.

Neha stated the show engineers toxic, misogynistic narratives for TRP.

She highlighted men receiving privileges while women face witch-hunts.

Singer Neha Bhasin has criticised the narrative surrounding Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20 and called out what she sees as the show’s gendered double standards. Her reaction came after the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Salman Khan, saw him reprimand Love and ScoutOP while urging them to play their games independently.

During the episode, Salman repeatedly asked Scout to stop making his game revolve around Love. He also reminded Love of her mother’s voice note from Family Week and encouraged her to go solo. Salman accused Love of manipulating Scout, adding that their group had already understood her game and distanced themselves, while Scout had yet to see it.

“The audience can clearly see what is happening, Love. Why is Scout responsible for you? Love, you play the victim card after fights,” Salman said.

The host also asked the housemates who they thought was more at fault. While some held Love responsible, others blamed Scout. Salman eventually advised Love to maintain her distance from Scout if Scout could not do so himself.

‘Makers Feed Toxic Narratives For TRP’

Reacting to the episode on her Instagram Stories, Neha questioned the way female contestants are judged on the reality show.

“Bigg Boss has long transcended being a mere television show - it is a disturbing sociological mirror of our collective biases. While the makers actively engineer toxic narratives for TRP, the audience’s reaction exposes a deeper societal flaw,” she wrote.

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Neha added that while male contestants are “granted grace, leniency and systemic privileges”, female contestants face “aggressive witch-hunts, intense scrutiny and moral policing”.

‘Males Are Shielded, Females Subjected To Witch Hunts’

In another Story, the singer criticised the show’s makers and viewers for contributing to what she described as a toxic ecosystem.

“For TRP and engagement, showrunners systematically craft and amplify toxic narratives, turning psychological manipulation into a formula for high ratings. What is even more disturbing, however, is the audience’s active participation in this ecosystem,” she further wrote, before reiterating that male contestants are “shielded, excused or handed systemic privileges”; female contestants are subjected to “witch hunts, moral policing and character assassination”.

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“When millions of viewers enthusiastically validate these dynamics, it stops being ‘just a show’. It holds up an uncomfortable mirror to the deeply entrenched misogyny and systemic biases still prevalent in Indian society.”

She urged viewers to reflect on the treatment of women, adding, “It’s time we reflect on what we reward, what we amplify, and why we remain so quick to tear women down for the very behaviours we excuse in men.”





Neha also questioned the tendency to portray men as innocent and women as manipulative.

“We love the narrative that men are easily ‘manipulated’ innocents, while women are the manipulative villains who deserve to be witch-hunted. Stop and look at the actual reality we live in,” she wrote.

She also referred to the broader issue of violence against women, and added, “We infantilise grown men to excuse their actions, while demonising women to justify their destruction.”

“Calling the wolves innocent while hunting the women isn’t just hypocrisy; it’s a dark, sickening reflection of how deeply we protect male privilege while punishing women for surviving it,” Neha further said.

Towards the end of her Stories, Neha highlighted the role women themselves can play in perpetuating patriarchal attitudes.

‘Women Are Leading This Witch-Hunt’

“What scares me the most, however, is that women don’t just participate in this witch-hunt - they lead it. It is deeply chilling to realise that women are often the loudest enforcers of male privilege, rushing to absolve men while tearing other women apart,” she wrote.

She concluded with a personal reflection on her own experiences. “I have walked through their witch hunts with smoke in my lungs and fire at my heels, only to outlive the very hands that lit the match.”

For the unversed, Neha Bhasin has participated in two seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. In 2021, she finished in sixth place on Bigg Boss OTT, after being evicted in a surprise mid-week eviction just two days before the finale.

She later entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant on Day 35 and finished in 13th place following her eviction on Day 55.





How Did Social Media Users React?

Neha’s stories soon made it to other platforms, where people are sharing screenshots and sharing their own views.

One person wrote, “Deeply inspired by Neha Bhasin Instagram stories for Love Gill, she correctly interpreted what is happening with Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20. The women who are actively participating in maligning Love's image are so engrossed in patriarchal thinking. Thanks, Neha. Truly inspiring.”

“Both Scout and Love are wrong. Scout ne apni gf ki sunni chahie thi. And Love ne bhi step back le lena chahie tha,” added another.

A third posted, “It was up to Love to set the narrative… she had full sympathy from everyone but she blew that away!”