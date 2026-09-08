India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMary Kom Talks About Manipur Crisis On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says She Feels 'Helpless, Embarrassed'

Mary Kom Talks About Manipur Crisis On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says She Feels 'Helpless, Embarrassed'

Mary Kom opened up about the Manipur conflict on Bigg Boss 20, telling Kanika Mann that she feels helpless and deeply saddened by her inability to do more for her home state.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mary Kom expressed deep sadness over Manipur's ongoing crisis.
  • She felt helpless, embarrassed despite national sporting achievements.
  • Kom lamented inability to protect her home state's people.
  • Manipur faces ongoing ethnic conflict, causing widespread disruption.

Mary Kom talked about her deep emotional connection with Manipur during a conversation with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Kanika Mann. The boxing champion spoke about the ongoing conflict in her home state, admitting that she feels helpless and embarrassed that she has not been able to do more to protect its people.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji's Photo Leaked From Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Set? Fans React

Mary Kom Opens Up About Manipur On 'Bigg Boss 20'

While discussing her sporting achievements and her wish to contribute to Manipur, Mary Kom talked about the contrast between what she has accomplished for India and what she feels she could not do for her own state.

The six-time world champion has brought international recognition to India through her boxing career. However, speaking to Kanika, she revealed that the situation in Manipur continues to weigh heavily on her.

“I could not do anything for the protection and safety of my Manipur,” she said. Mary Kom added, “There are multiple tribes in Manipur, there should be unity among all. All should live peacefully with love.”

'I Feel Very Embarrassed'

Mary also spoke about the sense of powerlessness she has experienced while watching events unfold in her home state.

She said, “What can I do? I am helpless. I am not a powerful person. I have achieved a lot for our country but I could not do anything for my state. I feel very embarrassed.”

She further expressed her sadness over the situation, saying, “Manipur mein itna kuch ho gaya, main kuch nahi kar paayi. Dukh hota hai, and I’m not powerful enough to do anything about it.”

ALSO READ: T-Series To Turn Ravi Kishan's Viral 'Money Follows My Brother' Meme Into An Official Track

What Is The Manipur Crisis?

Manipur has been facing an ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities for more than two years. The prolonged violence has resulted in deaths, displacement and widespread disruption across the state, leaving communities deeply affected.

The conflict has also fuelled continuing unrest, with people displaced from their homes and tensions remaining high between the two communities.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Mary Kom feel about the situation in Manipur?

Mary Kom feels a deep emotional connection to Manipur. She expressed helplessness and embarrassment that she hasn't done more for her state's protection, despite her achievements for India.

What is the Manipur crisis about?

The Manipur crisis is an ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, ongoing for over two years. It has resulted in deaths, displacement, and widespread disruption.

Why does Mary Kom feel embarrassed about Manipur?

She feels embarrassed because, despite achieving international recognition for India through boxing, she believes she could not protect or ensure the safety of her home state. She also feels powerless.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Sep 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mary Kom Manipur Kanika Mann Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
T-Series To Turn Ravi Kishan's Viral 'Money Follows My Brother' Meme Into An Official Track
T-Series To Turn Ravi Kishan's Viral 'Money Follows My Brother' Meme Into An Official Track
Celebrities
Asha Bhosle's Last Song 'Ae Meri Zindagi' From 'Om Ka Hari' Released On Her 93rd Birth Anniversary: WATCH
Asha Bhosle's Last Song 'Ae Meri Zindagi' From 'Om Ka Hari' Released On Her 93rd Birth Anniversary: WATCH
Celebrities
Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji's Photo Leaked From Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Set? Fans React
Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji's Photo Leaked From Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Set? Fans React
Celebrities
Rajesh Sharma Denies Insect Bite Claims On Prabhas’ 'Fauzi' Set, Reveals Real Reason Behind Hospitalisation
Rajesh Sharma Denies Insect Bite Claims On Prabhas’ 'Fauzi' Set, Reveals Real Reason Behind Hospitalisation
Advertisement

Videos

Eiffel Tower Strike: Paris Landmark Shut as Staff Protest Alleged Removal of Female Workers
Punjab Employees Protest: Temporary Staff Demand Permanent Jobs, Raise Allowance Issues
Punjab Sangrur Case: BJP, Congress Target Mann Govt Over Gulzar Singh Suicide, Demand Resignations
Railway Modernisation: Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Freight Corridor, Bullet Train & New Rail Projects
Punjab Sangrur Case: BJP Demands CM Bhagwant Mann’s Resignation Over Gulzar Singh Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget