Mary Kom Talks About Manipur Crisis On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says She Feels 'Helpless, Embarrassed'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mary Kom expressed deep sadness over Manipur's ongoing crisis.

She felt helpless, embarrassed despite national sporting achievements.

Kom lamented inability to protect her home state's people.

Manipur faces ongoing ethnic conflict, causing widespread disruption.

Mary Kom talked about her deep emotional connection with Manipur during a conversation with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Kanika Mann. The boxing champion spoke about the ongoing conflict in her home state, admitting that she feels helpless and embarrassed that she has not been able to do more to protect its people.

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Mary Kom Opens Up About Manipur On 'Bigg Boss 20'

While discussing her sporting achievements and her wish to contribute to Manipur, Mary Kom talked about the contrast between what she has accomplished for India and what she feels she could not do for her own state.

The six-time world champion has brought international recognition to India through her boxing career. However, speaking to Kanika, she revealed that the situation in Manipur continues to weigh heavily on her.

“I could not do anything for the protection and safety of my Manipur,” she said. Mary Kom added, “There are multiple tribes in Manipur, there should be unity among all. All should live peacefully with love.”

Mary Kom opens up about the situation in Manipur, saying she feels helpless as she is not a powerful person and feels she has failed to do enough for her state. She said it feels embarrassing and shameful for her. #BiggBoss20 #BBTak pic.twitter.com/XbgQfKkvmf — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 7, 2026

'I Feel Very Embarrassed'

Mary also spoke about the sense of powerlessness she has experienced while watching events unfold in her home state.

She said, “What can I do? I am helpless. I am not a powerful person. I have achieved a lot for our country but I could not do anything for my state. I feel very embarrassed.”

She further expressed her sadness over the situation, saying, “Manipur mein itna kuch ho gaya, main kuch nahi kar paayi. Dukh hota hai, and I’m not powerful enough to do anything about it.”

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What Is The Manipur Crisis?

Manipur has been facing an ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities for more than two years. The prolonged violence has resulted in deaths, displacement and widespread disruption across the state, leaving communities deeply affected.

The conflict has also fuelled continuing unrest, with people displaced from their homes and tensions remaining high between the two communities.