Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari clashed over kitchen duties.

Rhiti accused Mary of discussing her behind her back.

Mary dismissed Rhiti, stating

Rhiti warned viewers would see Mary's different side.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20, a routine kitchen task turns into a heated exchange between boxing champion Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari. A new promo shows the two contestants arguing over dishwashing duties and making tea for the housemates. The disagreement begins when Mary asks ScoutOP about who has been assigned the responsibility of washing dishes. Rhiti, who is making tea at the time, says the duty is hers, but she is busy preparing drinks. The conversation soon becomes tense, with Rhiti asking Mary to make the tea and later accusing her of discussing her behind her back with other contestants.

Mary Kom And Rhiti Tiwari Clash Over Kitchen Duties

The argument starts after Mary Kom asks ScoutOP who has been given the responsibility of washing dishes. Rhiti Tiwari, standing nearby, tells her that she has been assigned the task but is currently making tea for the other housemates.

ALSO READ | Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: 'We Don’t Burn, We Melt' - Aditi Rao Hydari Ignites Netflix’s Most Daring Anthology Yet | WATCH

Rhiti says, “Meri hi duty hai bartan ki, par ab main chai bana rahi hoon na.” Mary then questions how long it takes to prepare tea, asking, “Chai banane mein kitna time lagta hai? (how much time does it take to make tea)" The question appears to irritate Rhiti, who tells Mary to make the tea herself. The conversation then moves beyond the kitchen chores as Rhiti makes it clear that she does not appreciate being discussed behind her back.

ALSO READ | ‘Drishyam’ Trailer: Can Vijay Outsmart Them Again? Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat Ready For Mind Game

“Mujhe pata hai mujhe kya karna hai (I know what to do). I respect you a lot, but don’t go around talking about me behind my back," Rhiti says in the promo. Mary responds, “The whole world knows me. Aap kaun hain, main nahi jaanti" (I don’t know who you are).

Rhiti then warns Mary that viewers will also get to see a different side of the boxing champion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants

The 20th season of Bigg Boss began on September 6 with a mix of celebrities and public figures from different backgrounds. The contestants include MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Mary Kom, a six-time world champion boxer, is among the prominent names in this season's line-up, while Rhiti Tiwari has also been drawing attention for her outspoken presence inside the house. The latest promo suggests that disagreements over everyday responsibilities could become another source of tension among the contestants.

Bigg Boss 20: Where To Watch

Bigg Boss is the Indian version of the popular Big Brother reality format and airs on Colors TV. The show is also available to stream on JioHotstar. With kitchen duties already triggering a heated exchange between Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari, viewers will have to wait for the episode to see how their argument unfolds and whether the matter ends there or leads to another confrontation.