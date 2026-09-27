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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesManoj Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Rhiti Tiwari's Controversies On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says 'Anand Lijiye'

Manoj Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Rhiti Tiwari's Controversies On 'Bigg Boss 20', Says 'Anand Lijiye'

Manoj Tiwari reacts to daughter Rhiti Tiwari's controversies on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, saying viewers should treat the reality show as a game and enjoy it.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manoj Tiwari addressed daughter Rhiti's Bigg Boss 20 controversies.
  • He dismissed influence claims, advising against troubling about events.
  • Rhiti faced criticism for her language during a diss task.
  • Salman Khan confronted Rhiti regarding her conduct on show.

Manoj Tiwari has reacted to the controversies surrounding his daughter Rhiti Tiwari's stint on Bigg Boss 20. During a conversation around the reality show, the actor-politician spoke about Rhiti's growing presence in the headlines and shared his perspective on her participation. He also addressed social media speculation about how she entered the show.

ALSO READ: Shehzad Poonawalla Clashes With Swara Bhasker On 'Rise And Fall 2', Says 'Apne Husband Ko Jita Dijiye'

Manoj Tiwari Says Rhiti's 'Bigg Boss 20' Journey Should Be Seen As A Game

At an event, Manoj Tiwari was asked about Rhiti's rising popularity and how he felt about the attention she was receiving.

Laughing, he said, "Bhaiya bacchon ka Bigg Boss hai, chalne do."

He also responded to claims circulating on social media that he had used his influence to help Rhiti enter the reality show. Manoj said, "Bahut log social media par ye bhi likh rahe hain ki maine kisi pairvi se usko bheja hai. Mujhe toh pata hi nahi tha ki woh ki woh Bigg Boss mai jaa rahi hai."

Talking about the nature of the reality show, he added, "Bigg Boss ek khel hai, Bigg Boss mai 24 ghante kuch na kuch ho raha hai isiliye use dekh karke kisi ko pareshaan nahi hona chahiye. Mai bhi Bigg Boss mai raha hu, woh ek khel hai, uska anand lijiye."

Internet Reacts To Manoj Tiwari's Statement

Manoj's comments soon drew reactions online, with social media users discussing his take on Rhiti's conduct inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Another commented, "Is he that ignorant of his daughter’s misdeeds?"

One user wrote, "There are no children in Bigg Boss."

A third user said, "Papa Manoj Tiwari has spoken!"

The discussion comes after Rhiti found herself at the centre of several heated moments on the show.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja Scene In Sidharth Malhotra's 'The Vvaan' Gets A Devotional Response From Audiences: WATCH

Why Was Rhiti Tiwari In Controversy On 'Bigg Boss 20'?

In recent episodes, Rhiti became part of a controversy following a diss task in which she targeted Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. The exchange caught Salman Khan's attention during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with the host addressing Rhiti over the language she used against fellow contestants.

Salman said, “Rhiti, it was the worst diss ever. You have to show respect within limits. Your language is going somewhere else.”

Rhiti also faced criticism after confronting Qazi following the revelation that he had staged a fake medical emergency inside the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan's disclosure had left the contestants and viewers concerned before the situation was explained.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Manoj Tiwari react to his daughter Rhiti's participation in Bigg Boss 20?

Manoj Tiwari viewed his daughter's journey as a game, stating

Did Manoj Tiwari help Rhiti enter Bigg Boss 20 using his influence?

No, Manoj Tiwari denied using influence, stating he was unaware of her participation. He mentioned that social media speculated he used connections for her entry.

Why was Rhiti Tiwari involved in controversies on Bigg Boss 20?

Rhiti faced controversy for her language during a diss task targeting Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. Salman Khan addressed her conduct regarding her language and lack of respect.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Manoj TIwari Bigg Boss 20 Rhiti Tiwari Qazi Touqeer
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