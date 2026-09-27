Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manoj Tiwari addressed daughter Rhiti's Bigg Boss 20 controversies.

He dismissed influence claims, advising against troubling about events.

Rhiti faced criticism for her language during a diss task.

Salman Khan confronted Rhiti regarding her conduct on show.

Manoj Tiwari has reacted to the controversies surrounding his daughter Rhiti Tiwari's stint on Bigg Boss 20. During a conversation around the reality show, the actor-politician spoke about Rhiti's growing presence in the headlines and shared his perspective on her participation. He also addressed social media speculation about how she entered the show.

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Manoj Tiwari Says Rhiti's 'Bigg Boss 20' Journey Should Be Seen As A Game

At an event, Manoj Tiwari was asked about Rhiti's rising popularity and how he felt about the attention she was receiving.

Laughing, he said, "Bhaiya bacchon ka Bigg Boss hai, chalne do."

He also responded to claims circulating on social media that he had used his influence to help Rhiti enter the reality show. Manoj said, "Bahut log social media par ye bhi likh rahe hain ki maine kisi pairvi se usko bheja hai. Mujhe toh pata hi nahi tha ki woh ki woh Bigg Boss mai jaa rahi hai."

Talking about the nature of the reality show, he added, "Bigg Boss ek khel hai, Bigg Boss mai 24 ghante kuch na kuch ho raha hai isiliye use dekh karke kisi ko pareshaan nahi hona chahiye. Mai bhi Bigg Boss mai raha hu, woh ek khel hai, uska anand lijiye."

Manoj Tiwari on her daughter's drama in BiggBoss



" Bacho ka BiggBoss h chalne do "😭😭#BiggBoss20 #RhitiTiwari pic.twitter.com/7LsbqcXDpO — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐧🍷 (@Tarun_Corre) September 27, 2026

Internet Reacts To Manoj Tiwari's Statement

Manoj's comments soon drew reactions online, with social media users discussing his take on Rhiti's conduct inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Another commented, "Is he that ignorant of his daughter’s misdeeds?"

One user wrote, "There are no children in Bigg Boss."

A third user said, "Papa Manoj Tiwari has spoken!"

The discussion comes after Rhiti found herself at the centre of several heated moments on the show.

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Why Was Rhiti Tiwari In Controversy On 'Bigg Boss 20'?

In recent episodes, Rhiti became part of a controversy following a diss task in which she targeted Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. The exchange caught Salman Khan's attention during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with the host addressing Rhiti over the language she used against fellow contestants.

Salman said, “Rhiti, it was the worst diss ever. You have to show respect within limits. Your language is going somewhere else.”

Rhiti also faced criticism after confronting Qazi following the revelation that he had staged a fake medical emergency inside the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan's disclosure had left the contestants and viewers concerned before the situation was explained.