Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahhi Vij sparked a fight calling Love a 'homebreaker'.

Love retaliated by mentioning Mahhi's divorce, upsetting her.

Housemates confronted Mahhi over the remark; she broke down.

Following the nominations inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, the upcoming episode will see several housemates confront Mahhi Vij over her ‘homebreaker’ remark against Love. The latest promo also shows Love bringing up Mahhi’s divorce, leaving the actress visibly upset. Mahhi warns Love against dragging her husband into the show and is later seen breaking down amid the confrontation.

‘Kaat Ke Rakh Dungi Yaha Pe’

In the promo, Mahhi is seen telling Love, “Personal nahi. Don’t discuss my divorce.” Defending herself in front of the other contestants, Love responds, “Jaise inhone mere liye ek word bola ‘homebreaker’....”

As Mahhi breaks down and walks out of the room, she reiterates her warning to Love, saying, “Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana, kaat ke rakh dungi yaha pe.”

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Amrapali then steps in and says, “Saamne kisi ko homebreaker bologe…. Stop calling her that.”

“Shut up,” Mahhi shouts back.

The promo further shows Kanika Mann calling out the alleged double standards in the house. She says, “Mere character par question daal diya, mujhe homebreaker bol diya. Lekin doosri ladki ko homebreaker boldo usme kuch nahi. Tumhe aein vaein boldia maine to, just to hurt you.”

Yung is also seen confronting Mahhi directly, accusing her of being selfish. He says, “Tum swarthi hai ek number ki. Jab Tara badi hogi na dekhkar roegi. Bolegi meri ma ne kya kar dala… Ek ladki ko homebreaker bola. Agar wo below the belt ja rahi hai, to mai bhi jaungi. Are umar dekho… kidhar ho tum, kya kar rahe tum, kis level par aae ho….”

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Love, Amrapali & Yung clash with Mahhi over the “Homebreaker” remark, while Love brings up Mahi divorce topic. @HotstarReality https://t.co/XQuezcm6QJ — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2026

The confrontation appears to be part of a task in which contestants take turns confronting Mahhi, who is seen wearing certain instruments during the sequence.

Mahhi Vij, Love Clash During Nomination Task

This comes after Bigg Boss announced a nomination task that saw Mahhi Vij and Love get into a heated argument. Love called Mahhi “Ping Pong,” prompting the actress to retaliate by saying that she would call Love a “homebreaker” if the latter continued using the term.

The remark immediately angered Love, who questioned Mahhi, asking, “Whose home have I broken?” She further stated that she would respond if Mahhi made personal comments against her.

Mahhi then explained that Love had hurt her, which was why she had retaliated. However, she later took back her ‘homebreaker’ remark.

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This is not the first time Mahhi has used the term ‘homebreaker’ for Love. She had previously made the remark during a conversation with Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel, when Love was not present.

The nomination task also saw several contestants name their fellow housemates for eviction. Arishfa nominated Scout, while Mahhi nominated Amrapali and Uditi. Scout also nominated Uditi and Amrapali, whereas Kanika Mann nominated Mahhi, Amrapali and Qazi Touqeer.