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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Love Gill Breaks Down After Scout Nominates Her, Says ‘Mere Taraf Se 110% Genuine Tha’

Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Breaks Down After Scout Nominates Her, Says ‘Mere Taraf Se 110% Genuine Tha’

The latest episode featured a nomination task in which Scout nominated Love Gill, days after his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, appeared on the show and urged him to cut ties with the actress.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Housemates clashed over sleeping, escalating into education remarks.
  • Love Gill broke down after Scout nominated her.
  • Scout's controversial touching of Love drew host criticism.
  • Scout's girlfriend confronted Love, prompting their current distance.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 kicked off with a blaring alarm. Captain Mahi asked who had been sleeping and pointed to Scout and Asif, but Arishfa went further, naming Asif, Scout, Kanika and Gullu.

Kanika was quick to hit back, questioning why Arishfa had dragged her name in when she hadn’t been sleeping. Mahi, unbothered, quipped that everyone was fighting under her captaincy, but at least they were delivering content. Tempers flared again when Gullu made a remark about Arishfa’s education. A tearful Arishfa lashed out with abuses, while Mahi asked Gullu why he was calling her less educated. The argument dragged on and split the house, with some contestants backing Gullu and others standing by Arishfa.

Love Gill Breaks Down After Being Nominated

The episode also featured a nomination task, which left Love Gill shattered after Scout nominated her. Scout also explained his decision, saying, “I don’t have any major reason for nominating her. But given the recent incidents, I don’t want to carry things forward. I want to make a fresh start. So, I think if things end here, I won’t have to nominate Love for anything in the future. It’s just about the last two days. That’s my only reason. That’s it.”

Qazi stepped in to console her, and Young tried to comfort her as well.

ALSO READ| ‘My Set Was Cut From 20 Minutes To Eight’: Kutle Khan On Shilpa Rao’s Mic Being Cut Off At Mumbai Event

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Love is seen crying inconsolably. She says everyone keeps giving her advice, with some telling her to move on and others suggesting different things. Having spent so much time together, she says a bond like theirs cannot end in a single day, and she asks the housemates to give her time to process it all.

“People keep telling me not to talk to him. From my side, it was 110% genuine. Nothing was fake. I’m saying this right now because I felt bad. If I keep it all bottled up inside and don’t cry, I feel like I can’t breathe. What am I supposed to do?”

She later pointed towards Scout and said that she wanted him to win the show.

The Love-Scout Controversy

Love and Scout had been seen as close friends, and called each other brother and sister. However, several viral clips showing Scout touching Love or giving her massages drew criticism. Host Rohit Shetty addressed the issue, saying the behaviour did not look good on screen.

ALSO READ| ‘Big Actors Used To Touch Me Inappropriately’: Shweta Keswani Makes Shocking Revelation

Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, later entered the house and sharply criticised Love. She even questioned their brother-sister bond. Scout promised her that he would make things right, and Kaashvi suggested that they should cut Love off completely. Since then, Scout has kept his distance from her.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the argument at the start of the Bigg Boss episode?

The argument began when Captain Mahi pointed out sleepers, and Arishfa named specific contestants. Kanika then lashed out for being wrongly accused, and later Gullu made a remark about Arishfa's education, escalating the fight.

Why was Love Gill upset during the episode?

Love Gill broke down and was shattered after Scout nominated her in the nomination task. Qazi and Young attempted to console her following the incident.

What was the controversy surrounding Love and Scout?

Love and Scout faced criticism for Scout's physical contact, despite their brother-sister bond. Host Rohit Shetty addressed it, and Scout's girlfriend Kaashvi later criticized Love, suggesting Scout cut ties with her.

How has Scout's relationship with Love changed recently?

Scout has distanced himself from Love after his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, entered the house. Kaashvi criticized Love and advised Scout to completely cut ties with her.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Scout Bigg Boss 20 Love Gill
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