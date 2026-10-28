Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Housemates clashed over sleeping, escalating into education remarks.

Love Gill broke down after Scout nominated her.

Scout's controversial touching of Love drew host criticism.

Scout's girlfriend confronted Love, prompting their current distance.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 kicked off with a blaring alarm. Captain Mahi asked who had been sleeping and pointed to Scout and Asif, but Arishfa went further, naming Asif, Scout, Kanika and Gullu.

Kanika was quick to hit back, questioning why Arishfa had dragged her name in when she hadn’t been sleeping. Mahi, unbothered, quipped that everyone was fighting under her captaincy, but at least they were delivering content. Tempers flared again when Gullu made a remark about Arishfa’s education. A tearful Arishfa lashed out with abuses, while Mahi asked Gullu why he was calling her less educated. The argument dragged on and split the house, with some contestants backing Gullu and others standing by Arishfa.

Love Gill Breaks Down After Being Nominated

The episode also featured a nomination task, which left Love Gill shattered after Scout nominated her. Scout also explained his decision, saying, “I don’t have any major reason for nominating her. But given the recent incidents, I don’t want to carry things forward. I want to make a fresh start. So, I think if things end here, I won’t have to nominate Love for anything in the future. It’s just about the last two days. That’s my only reason. That’s it.”

Qazi stepped in to console her, and Young tried to comfort her as well.

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In the promo for the upcoming episode, Love is seen crying inconsolably. She says everyone keeps giving her advice, with some telling her to move on and others suggesting different things. Having spent so much time together, she says a bond like theirs cannot end in a single day, and she asks the housemates to give her time to process it all.

“People keep telling me not to talk to him. From my side, it was 110% genuine. Nothing was fake. I’m saying this right now because I felt bad. If I keep it all bottled up inside and don’t cry, I feel like I can’t breathe. What am I supposed to do?”

She later pointed towards Scout and said that she wanted him to win the show.

Love Gill breakdown emotionally once again for Scout OP, and says I want you to WIN. https://t.co/CJxWmil6bl — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 27, 2026

The Love-Scout Controversy

Love and Scout had been seen as close friends, and called each other brother and sister. However, several viral clips showing Scout touching Love or giving her massages drew criticism. Host Rohit Shetty addressed the issue, saying the behaviour did not look good on screen.

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Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, later entered the house and sharply criticised Love. She even questioned their brother-sister bond. Scout promised her that he would make things right, and Kaashvi suggested that they should cut Love off completely. Since then, Scout has kept his distance from her.