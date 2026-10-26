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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Stop Pulling Another Woman Down To Save ScoutOp’: Kamya Punjabi Schools Kaashvi After Love Gill Confrontation

‘Stop Pulling Another Woman Down To Save ScoutOp’: Kamya Punjabi Schools Kaashvi After Love Gill Confrontation

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw Kaashvi Hiranandani confront Love Gill, accusing her of emotionally manipulating ScoutOP for her own benefit. She also questioned the nature of their brother-sister bond.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kamya Punjabi supported Love Gill, criticizing girlfriend's blame.
  • ScoutOP's girlfriend confronted Love Gill about their closeness.
  • Love Gill's team condemned character assassination; cited blurred boundaries.

Television actress Kamya Punjabi has publicly come out in support of Love Gill amid the ongoing controversy involving her and Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP. This came after ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, appeared on the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and accused Love of manipulating the gamer. 

Kamya reacted to the segment and criticised Kaashvi for blaming another woman to defend her partner. She argued that someone in a committed relationship should take responsibility for setting boundaries rather than shifting the blame.

Kamya Punjabi Calls Out Kaashvi For Blaming Love Gill

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kamya shared her views on the controversy and wrote, “If the bond was real, he would set boundaries, not cut ties.” She went on to criticise the act of pulling another woman down to protect one’s partner, describing it as “disgusting” and “small-minded”.

“Blaming the other girl for ‘manipulation’ just to protect your own committed partner is disgusting and small-minded. Stop pulling another woman down to save your man. Hold him accountable!” she wrote.

ALSO READ| ‘Love Gill’s Character Publicly Executed, ScoutOP Blurred Boundaries’: Actor’s Team After Kaashvi’s Confrontation

Kamya concluded her post with the hashtags “spineless” and “small-minded”, reiterating her stance that ScoutOP should be held accountable for maintaining boundaries in his relationship.

What Happened During Weekend Ka Vaar Episode?

The controversy unfolded during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Kaashvi confronted ScoutOP and Love over their growing closeness inside the house. She expressed discomfort over Scout giving Love a massage and questioned the nature of their brother-sister bond. Kaashvi also claimed that Scout’s gaming community, known as the Scout Army, “despises” Love.

Kaashvi questioned Scout about his interactions with Love, asking him, “How is the massage parlour going, Tanmay?”

She then turned to Love and questioned her behaviour towards Scout, asking, “Do you also behave like that with your brothers?”

In response, Love defended her actions, explaining, “It felt normal to me because I was in pain.”

Kaashvi also brought up an earlier comparison by Scout, asking, “How did you think you could compare me with her?”

She further accused Love of influencing and emotionally manipulating Scout for her own benefit and urged him to maintain his distance from the actor. While Love initially attempted to explain her side of the situation, she remained largely silent for the rest of the confrontation.

Love Gill’s Team Issues Statement

Following this, Love’s team issued a statement, saying that her “character was publicly executed” despite the fact that ScoutOp had blurred those boundaries. 

“The human heart can only take so much before silence becomes a scream. Watching Love Gill stand utterly alone tonight - defenseless while her entire character was torn to shreds on national television - was nothing short of agonising. Her family is destroyed. Shattered into pieces,” the statement read, before adding, “Imagine being a mother, sitting at home, helpless as you watch the world ruthlessly vilify the daughter you raised.”

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani Questions His Closeness With Love Gill, Says 'Cut Her Out'

It further stated, “Imagine watching her take the blame for a man’s uncurbed emotions, while opportunistic influencers and clout-chasers turn her pain into content for likes, views, and headlines. Have we completely stripped away our humanity? Do we even care what happens to a soul when it's thrown under the bus so brutally?”

The statement maintained that Love’s boundaries with Scout had been clear since Day 1 inside the Bigg Boss house. “Scout was a brother to her. Period. Yet, the moment a grown man blurred those boundaries and confessed his feelings, society executed its oldest, most toxic double standard: blame the woman. Why is a grown man treated like a victim of hypnosis, while a girl is painted as a calculated temptress? Why is she expected to carry the burden, the shame, and the humiliation for feelings she never asked for and never reciprocated?”

Love’s team also argued that she should not have to bear the consequences of another person’s relationship dynamics. The team further described the segment as a “public execution of her character”, and went on to highlight the humiliation Love endured during the televised confrontation.

“Love Gill didn’t just stand there in silence tonight-she endured a public execution of her character. She deserved to be heard, respected, and protected. Instead, she was humiliated and sacrificed at the altar of public judgment. No woman should ever have to pay for a man’s choices. No family should ever have to watch their child be broken like this. Love Gill deserved empathy, not cruelty. She deserved justice, not a character assassination,” the team further stated. 


‘Stop Pulling Another Woman Down To Save ScoutOp’: Kamya Punjabi Schools Kaashvi After Love Gill Confrontation

ScoutOP And Love Gill’s Bond

Since the beginning of the season, ScoutOP and Love have been part of the same social circle, which also includes Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA and Aasif Khan. Over time, Scout, Love and Yung have formed a particularly close trio.

Their frequent banter, physical closeness and shared game plans have attracted viewers’ attention. However, ScoutOP and Love have consistently described their relationship as sibling-like.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kamya Punjabi comment on the controversy?

Kamya Punjabi supported Love Gill, criticizing Kaashvi for blaming another woman to defend her partner. She argued that the committed partner should take responsibility for setting boundaries.

How do ScoutOP and Love Gill describe their relationship?

ScoutOP and Love Gill have consistently described their relationship as sibling-like. They are part of the same social circle and have formed a close trio with Yung DSA.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamya Punjabi Kaashvi Hiranandani ENtertainment News ScoutOP Bigg Boss 20 Love Gill
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