Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jay Bhanushali bans kids from watching Bigg Boss.

Contestants dragged daughter Tara's name into gameplay.

Concerned about children's emotional trauma from personal comments.

He will support Mahhi, avoid further show commentary.

Jay Bhanushali has shared a lengthy Instagram post after his daughter Tara’s name was brought up during discussions about Mahhi Vij’s gameplay on Bigg Boss 20. The actor said that, as a father, he has decided not to let his children watch the reality show anymore, expressing concern that he does not want them to grow up with emotional trauma.

Mahhi’s ex-husband also announced that he would refrain from commenting on any contestant’s gameplay or expressing his opinions about them. He added that he would continue to support Mahhi wherever she needs him.

The development comes after contestants Yung DSA, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh brought up Tara’s name during a task on the show. Jay pointed out that his daughter is only seven years old and has no connection to the reality show.

‘I’ll Not Let My Kids Watch Bigg Boss’

Sharing his decision on Instagram, Jay wrote, “After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore. I have decided that I will never speak about anyone’s gameplay or give my opinion about any particular contestant and support Mahhi wherever I am needed.”

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He then explained what prompted him to take this stand, and referred to remarks made by contestants during a task.

“JUST FOR A TASK-Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother’s actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi’s children, and Love Gill’s mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

‘Bringing Seven-Year-Old Into Game Crosses Boundary’

Jay further expressed his displeasure over Tara being mentioned in conversations related to Mahhi’s gameplay. He stressed that his daughter is just seven years old and is not a contestant on the show, adding that involving a child to criticise someone was unacceptable.

“Getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense. Honestly, why are our children being dragged into something they have absolutely no connection with? Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary.”

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He also said that Tara’s name was being repeatedly brought up to criticise Mahhi, adding that the comments had become personal for him and his children.

“As a father, I don’t want my children growing up with a trauma that Tara’s name is used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children’s peace and innocence will always come first. Thank you. Good bye, BIGG BOSS 20.”

‘Don’t Tag My Kids Or Me In This Negativity’

Jay also revealed that his children had been watching the show and asking him questions about what was happening. He requested people not to involve him or his children in the ongoing negativity surrounding the show.

“My Kids are watching this and asking me questions Requesting all please don’t tag me or my kids in any of this negativity…this post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids.”