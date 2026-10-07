Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gauahar Khan publicly supported Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer.

She criticized his 'friends' for targeting him while unwell.

Khan praised Qazi, Mahhi as house's only 'real' players.

She expressed deep emotional connection after seeing Qazi cry.

Gauahar Khan has come out in strong support of Qazi Touqeer, who is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to praise Qazi’s game and called him and Mahhi Vij the only “real” people inside the house. She also shared a video of herself getting emotional after watching Qazi tear up on the reality show.

Gauahar Khan Slams Aman, Uditi And Arishfa

Gauahar shared her reaction at a time when Qazi has been unwell and is also facing criticism from several housemates. She also called out his “friends” Aman Gandhi, Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan, and added that she would not wish such friends on anyone. She also suggested that the contestant’s actions stem from insecurity.

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“Qazi, what a man yaar! What a man! Pura ghar target kar raha hai, pura ghar target kar raha hai except Mahhi. Mahhi and Qazi… hats off. And Aman, Uditi aur Arishfa jaise dost toh Allah kare kisi ke na ho. Because when you are down and out… jab tum bimar ho, jab pura ghar tumhe attack kar raha hai, us waqt woh unhe aur attack kar rahe hain [The entire house is targeting him, the entire house is targeting him except Mahhi. Mahhi and Qazi… hats off. And friends like Aman, Uditi and Arishfa - may God ensure that no one ever has friends like them. Because when you are down and out… when you are unwell, when the entire house is attacking you, they are attacking you even more,” she said.

In one segment, when Qazi was sleeping, Uditi, Aman and Arishfa were discussing how Qazi has no gameplay and doesn’t deserve to be inside the house.

Gauahar went on to praise Qazi for standing up for himself and said that he is more than capable of handling the situation. Referring to his argument with the other housemates, she said, “To Qazi kaafi hai yaar, Qazi kaafi hai… kya jawab diya hai usne… ki mujh mein aur tum mein fark ye hai, jab tumhare against kuch bola ja raha hai na, main baith kar taaliyan nahi maarta hoon. Lekin jaise hi mere against kuch bola ja raha hai, pura ghar taali marta hai. But Qazi, my friend, it’s only and only insecurity. You do you.”

‘I’m Crying Because Qazi Is Crying’

In another Instagram Story, Gauahar revealed that she got emotional while watching Qazi cry. She said she had never felt this strongly connected to a Bigg Boss contestant before, crediting Qazi for being his “real” self.

“Yaar, main itne seasons se Bigg Boss dekh rahi hun [I’ve been watching Bigg Boss for so many seasons now…], but I have never been this connected to a person because of how real he is. How real he is, my God. And the only person who is real other than him is Mahhi. No gameplay,” she said.

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Gauahar also revealed that several people had messaged her after her earlier Story, telling her that they experienced similar emotions when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. For the unversed, Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7.

Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors TV. The season follows the theme ‘Tathas-Two’, with contestants getting a second chance inside the Bigg Boss house. The season has so far witnessed three eliminations - Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi and Rhiti Tiwari.