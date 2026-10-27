Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qazi Touqeer gains renewed popularity on Bigg Boss 20.

Childhood friends recall his innate performing talent since youth.

Won Fame Gurukul 2005, later explored acting, diverse music.

Team marked 21 years since his Fame Gurukul win.

Singer and performer Qazi Touqeer is back in the spotlight with his stint on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Decades after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul ahead of Arijit Singh, the Srinagar-born performer is attracting attention from viewers across India. As his popularity grows again, his cousins and childhood friends have recalled the lively personality and natural stage presence that marked his early years.

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Qazi Touqeer's Childhood Friends Recall A 'Born Performer'

Qazi has emerged as one of the popular contestants in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Several guests visiting the show for promotions have reportedly returned with praise for him, adding to the buzz around his appearance.

According to PTI, Qazi’s cousins and childhood friends remember him as a performer from a young age. They recalled how he would stop people around him to showcase his acting and dancing skills. His instinct for entertaining others, they suggested, was evident long before he became a familiar face on television.

Jammu and Kashmir's Former Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah, also compared Qazi to actor Hrithik Roshan.

VIDEO | Superstar Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20' has brought the spotlight back on Qazi Touqeer. Two decades after he defeated Arijit Singh in the singing reality show 'Fame Gurukul', Kashmir's local rockstar Qazi is winning the hearts of fans across India. His family members, cousin and childhood friend share a glimpse into his life back home in Srinagar. #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 26, 2026

From 'Fame Gurukul' To 'Afghan Jalebi'

Qazi first rose to nationwide fame after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005. His victory earned him a dedicated fan base and established him as a recognisable name in the Indian music scene.

He later explored acting, appearing in the music video for Afghan Jalebi, a song from the 2015 film Phantom, starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. The original track was sung by Asrar.

Alongside Hindi music, the singer has also explored songs in Kashmiri and Urdu, drawing on his roots in Srinagar.

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Qazi Touqeer Marks 21 Years Of 'Fame Gurukul' Victory

Qazi’s team recently marked 21 years since his Fame Gurukul win with a post on his official social media account, revisiting the achievement that first brought him widespread recognition.

The post featured a video of a contestant cheering and dancing, accompanied by the text, “When it's Qazi's show, even the haters tune in!”

Its caption read, “21 years ago, he exploded the vote bank. Today, he's breaking the internet! From ruling the votes in 2005 to QAZIFYING the internet in 2026, our Rockstar has done it AGAIN!” It added, “That aura. Those moves. THAT PERFORMANCE!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeer_official)

After his Fame Gurukul victory, Qazi continued his musical journey with fellow winner Ruprekha Banerjee. The pair released the album Yeh Pal, featuring tracks including Yeh Pal, Karu Kya, Hero, Meri Mehbooba and Kehkashan.