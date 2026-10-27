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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Bigg Boss 20' Fame Qazi Touqeer's Childhood Friends, Cousins Share Memories Of His Early Days: WATCH

'Bigg Boss 20' Fame Qazi Touqeer's Childhood Friends, Cousins Share Memories Of His Early Days: WATCH

Qazi Touqeer is back in the spotlight with Bigg Boss 20. His family and childhood friends recall his early performing days as he marks 21 years of Fame Gurukul.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Qazi Touqeer gains renewed popularity on Bigg Boss 20.
  • Childhood friends recall his innate performing talent since youth.
  • Won Fame Gurukul 2005, later explored acting, diverse music.
  • Team marked 21 years since his Fame Gurukul win.

Singer and performer Qazi Touqeer is back in the spotlight with his stint on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Decades after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul ahead of Arijit Singh, the Srinagar-born performer is attracting attention from viewers across India. As his popularity grows again, his cousins and childhood friends have recalled the lively personality and natural stage presence that marked his early years.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' 'Qaatil Nahi Aashiq Hoon' Poster OUT; Teases New Avatar

Qazi Touqeer's Childhood Friends Recall A 'Born Performer'

Qazi has emerged as one of the popular contestants in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Several guests visiting the show for promotions have reportedly returned with praise for him, adding to the buzz around his appearance.

According to PTI, Qazi’s cousins and childhood friends remember him as a performer from a young age. They recalled how he would stop people around him to showcase his acting and dancing skills. His instinct for entertaining others, they suggested, was evident long before he became a familiar face on television.

Jammu and Kashmir's Former Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah, also compared Qazi to actor Hrithik Roshan.

From 'Fame Gurukul' To 'Afghan Jalebi'

Qazi first rose to nationwide fame after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005. His victory earned him a dedicated fan base and established him as a recognisable name in the Indian music scene.

He later explored acting, appearing in the music video for Afghan Jalebi, a song from the 2015 film Phantom, starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. The original track was sung by Asrar.

Alongside Hindi music, the singer has also explored songs in Kashmiri and Urdu, drawing on his roots in Srinagar.

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed Says Society Members Check Guests’ Bags, Question Her Right To Shoot At Home

Qazi Touqeer Marks 21 Years Of 'Fame Gurukul' Victory

Qazi’s team recently marked 21 years since his Fame Gurukul win with a post on his official social media account, revisiting the achievement that first brought him widespread recognition.

The post featured a video of a contestant cheering and dancing, accompanied by the text, “When it's Qazi's show, even the haters tune in!”

Its caption read, “21 years ago, he exploded the vote bank. Today, he's breaking the internet! From ruling the votes in 2005 to QAZIFYING the internet in 2026, our Rockstar has done it AGAIN!” It added, “That aura. Those moves. THAT PERFORMANCE!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeer_official)

After his Fame Gurukul victory, Qazi continued his musical journey with fellow winner Ruprekha Banerjee. The pair released the album Yeh Pal, featuring tracks including Yeh Pal, Karu Kya, Hero, Meri Mehbooba and Kehkashan.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Qazi Touqeer currently appearing?

Qazi Touqeer is currently a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. He is attracting significant attention and praise from viewers and guests.

How did Qazi Touqeer first achieve fame?

He gained nationwide recognition by winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. This victory helped establish him in the Indian music scene.

Was Qazi Touqeer always a performer?

Yes, his cousins and friends remember him as a

Has Qazi Touqeer done any acting work?

Yes, he appeared in the music video for

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kashmir Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer Fame Gurukul
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