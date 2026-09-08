Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sana has not confirmed any names; connection remains unconfirmed.

The buzz around Bigg Boss 20 continues to grow as the reality show grabs attention with its contestants and their personal equations. Amid the ongoing discussions, actress Sana Maqbool has added a new twist with a cryptic social media post. Without naming anyone, Sana appeared to take a dig at a Bigg Boss 20 contestant, bringing an old friendship and alleged fallout back into the spotlight.

Who Did Sana Call The “Perfect Candidate”?

Sana said in her post that she generally prefers not to comment on Bigg Boss or its contestants. However, this season, she believes there is a “perfect candidate” whose true colours she already knows. Sana further suggested that while she may already be aware of the person’s true nature, the audience will now get an opportunity to see it as well. The cryptic remark quickly caught the attention of social media users, who began trying to figure out who she was referring to. Although Sana did not name anyone, some fans and social media users started speculating that the post could be about actress Mahhi Vij.

Will this Bigg Boss 20 contestant's true colors be revealed? Sana Maqbool's post adds to the suspense.

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Why Is Mahhi Vij’s Name Being Linked To Sana’s Post?

The speculation surrounding Mahhi Vij stems from the actresses’ reported friendship in the past. Their equation has previously attracted attention, while reports of an alleged fallout between the two later surfaced. Reports claiming that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram further fuelled discussions about a possible change in their relationship. However, there has been no confirmation from either actress regarding the reason behind the alleged fallout.

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Sana Maqbool Has Earlier Hinted At An “Ex-Friend”

This is not the first time Sana Maqbool has shared a cryptic post that has led to speculation about an alleged former friend. In an earlier social media post, Sana had seemingly taken a dig at an unnamed person and described them as a “perfect candidate” for Bigg Boss 20. Her latest post has once again brought that old discussion back into focus. While social media users continue to speculate about the identity of the person Sana was referring to, the actress has not named Mahhi Vij in either of her posts. Therefore, any connection between the cryptic remarks and Mahhi remains unconfirmed. As Bigg Boss 20 progresses, viewers will be watching closely to see whether the contestant Sana appeared to be hinting at will eventually become part of the ongoing discussion.