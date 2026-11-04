Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aasif Khan's wife received abuse after Bigg Boss controversy.

Trolls sent Zeba threatening messages over on-screen hug.

Aasif questioned targeting family for his show actions.

Zeba previously defended marriage, urged separating show from reality.

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan has spoken out about the online abuse directed at his wife, Zeba Khan, following a controversy over his hug with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill. After the clip circulated on social media, Zeba addressed comments questioning her marriage and asked viewers not to judge their relationship based on moments from the reality show. Aasif has now revealed that her clarification did not stop the trolling, with his wife showing him abusive and threatening direct messages. The actor also questioned why trolls who criticised his behaviour towards Love were targeting his family.

Aasif Khan On Wife Zeba Receiving Threats

Aasif said he had not expected the hug to become such a talking point. He recalled that he and Zeba had laughed together when they first watched the clip, and praised her for handling the discussion maturely.

However, he said the situation took a different turn when she showed him the messages she had received on Instagram. Recalling her words, Aasif said, "She showed her DMs and said, 'Boys are sending me messages like these, threatening me and hurling abuses at me.' They are even abusing my sister in her DMs."

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The actor also questioned the hypocrisy of people who criticised him over his interactions with Love but then directed abusive comments at his wife and sister.

The controversy began after footage from the Bigg Boss 20 house showed Love hugging Aasif during a nomination round. In another moment, Love appeared to take Aasif's hand and place his arm around herself when he did not fully return the hug. A separate clip showing Love sitting on Aasif's legs while he lay on a bed also circulated online.

Zeba responded to the speculation by defending her marriage and urging viewers to separate the contestants' on-screen interactions from their personal lives. She wrote, "You'll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you'll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture. Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify. Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don't make the game a judgment of someone's character or marriage."

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Aasif Khan's Bigg Boss 20 Eviction

Aasif, known for playing Ganesh in Panchayat, was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 after receiving insufficient votes. His exit left several housemates emotional.

Before leaving, the actor presented his BB News segment for the final time. Following his eviction, he also reflected on his experience in the house, describing his time on the show as one of the most beautiful chapters of his life. Aasif's account highlights how a reality-show controversy can spill over into the personal lives of contestants and their families. Disagreement over a contestant's actions does not justify threats or abusive messages directed at their loved ones.