Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan Reveals He Was A Junior Artist In Salman Khan’s ‘Dhinka Chika’ Song

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aasif Khan got emotional discussing early career with Salman.

He revealed his first junior artist role in 'Ready'.

His first work was in 'Dhinka Chika' song.

Sharing Bigg Boss stage with Salman was emotional.

Actor Aasif Khan, who has won appreciation for his performances in shows such as Panchayat, Paatal Lok and Mirzapur, got emotional as he recalled his early days in Mumbai.

He revealed about his first-ever work as a junior artist with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, while entering Bigg Boss 20 hosted by Salman.

He shared a deeply personal memory from his early days in the city, further recalling his association with the 2011 Salman-starrer Ready, and told the superstar about being part of the popular song ‘Dhinka Chika’.

“I came to Bombay 16 years ago. You were a part of the movie Ready, and the song was ‘Dhinka Chika’. The car stops at the signal. There were a lot of juniors standing behind the bus. In that song, I was with my friends,” Aasif recalled.

He went on to reveal that the song marked his first work in the industry.

“It was my first work in my life. I was a junior artist,” he said, adding that the moment of sharing the Bigg Boss stage with Salman years later was particularly emotional for his family.

“This is a very special moment for my mother. I would like to tell her that this is me, Aasif Firdous Khan with Salman Khan in the front row,” he said as he choked with emotion.

The actor is now widely recognised for his portrayal of Ganesh, the memorable ‘damad ji’ in the comedy-drama series Panchayat. His dialogue “Gajab beizzati hai” became a popular meme template and helped make the character a social media favourite.

Aasif though had only a limited appearance in the first season of Panchayat, but his character left a strong impression on audiences.

Talking about the movie, Ready, it released in 2011, and was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Salman Khan and Asin in the lead roles.

The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ram Kapoor, Arya Babbar and Zarine Khan, among others.

It was produced by Rajat Rawail, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nasir Khan, Sohail Khan and Nitin Manmohan.

The action-comedy, which was a remake of the 2008 Telugu film of the same name, released worldwide on June 3, 2011.

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