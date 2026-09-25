Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aasif Khan sparked controversy linking moustaches to manhood.

He implied men without moustaches lack true masculinity.

Fellow contestants and public criticized his statement.

This adds to recent controversy over his aggressive behavior.

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan has once again become a talking point during his Bigg Boss 20 stint after a comment about moustaches and manhood drew criticism from viewers. The remark came during a captaincy-related task after Yung DSA’s team won the diss battle and earned captaincy contention. Defending Yung during a discussion over their matching moustache styles, Aasif said, “hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum. Isliye daadi aisi hai.” His statement was challenged inside the house and later became a subject of online criticism.

What Aasif Khan Said

During the task, housemates were asked to reject the contestant they did not want to see become captain. After Yung DSA received a rejection stamp, Gullu questioned his reasoning and also pointed out that several members of Yung’s group had adopted a similar moustache style.

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Aasif defended Yung and linked the moustache to his identity and ideas about masculinity. He said, “hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum. Isliye daadi aisi hai.”

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Yung supported Aasif’s point, but Gullu disagreed with the idea. He said, “A lot of people don't keep moustaches. Jinke aap show mein aaye ho voh bhi mooch nahi rakhte (the person in whose show you are currently in also doesn't keep a moustache). Inki mardangi hai mooch (his manhood is just moustache).”

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Mahhi Vij Challenges The Remark

Mahhi Vij also objected to Aasif’s comments about what defines a “real man”. She said, “Inhone bola real mard aise hote hain, real mard bilkul aise nahi hote. Real mard ghar ko jod kar rakhte hain, naaki inke tarah aggressive hote hain (He said real men are like this; real men are not at all like this. Real men keep their family together, rather than being aggressive like him).”

The comment also attracted reactions on social media. One viewer pointed out that Salman Khan does not have a moustache, while another described Aasif’s thinking as a “sick mentality”. A third user suggested that the remark could become a topic of discussion during the next Weekend Ka Vaar.

Aasif Khan’s Recent Bigg Boss Controversies

The latest controversy comes shortly after Salman Khan criticised Aasif for his behaviour during Weekend Ka Vaar. The host had called him the “epitome of badtameezi” while addressing his aggressive conduct inside the house. Aasif had appeared calmer during the following week, but his latest comment has once again put his behaviour under scrutiny. The discussion now extends beyond his disagreements with fellow contestants to his views on masculinity and personal identity.

For now, the reaction to Aasif’s statement remains divided between his defence of a cultural marker and criticism of linking moustaches with manhood.