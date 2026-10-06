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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey Receives Weekly Updates On Father’s Health As He Undergoes Dialysis

Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey Receives Weekly Updates On Father’s Health As He Undergoes Dialysis

Aamrapali Dubey receives weekly updates about her father’s health while participating in Bigg Boss 20. Her father is undergoing regular dialysis, with her sister taking care of their parents.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
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  • Aamrapali previously started adoption process to become a mother.

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20. While she is inside the reality show, the actress continues to receive weekly updates about her father's health. Her father is undergoing regular dialysis due to kidney-related health issues.

Aamrapali Had Asked For Regular Updates About Her Father

When Aamrapali entered Bigg Boss 20, she had reportedly requested the show's makers to ensure that she received regular updates about her father's health while staying inside the house. The actress has often spoken about her family during her time on the show. Her sister Aanchal is currently taking care of their parents.

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Aamrapali Is Actively Participating In Bigg Boss 20

Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, Aamrapali has been receiving appreciation from viewers. She has been vocal about her opinions and actively participates in the tasks. She has also been seen maintaining a mature approach during her stint on the reality show.

Aamrapali Dubey Reacts To Dating Rumours With Nirahua

Recently, Aamrapali also addressed rumours about her relationship with her co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. She described him as a close friend and recalled that they became friends after she entered the Bhojpuri film industry. Aamrapali made her Bhojpuri film debut opposite Nirahua in Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. She also revealed that Nirahua often encourages her to find a suitable partner and get married.

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Before entering Bigg Boss 20, Aamrapali appeared on the show Bhojpuri Bawal. During the show, she spoke about her wish to become a mother. The actress said that she did not want to get married but wanted to become a mother and was considering adoption. She had also revealed that she had started the adoption process and that her family supported her decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Aamrapali Dubey's plans regarding motherhood?

Aamrapali expressed her wish to become a mother through adoption, not marriage. She has started the adoption process, with her family's support.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamrapali Dubey Bigg Boss 20
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