Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamrapali previously started adoption process to become a mother.

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20. While she is inside the reality show, the actress continues to receive weekly updates about her father's health. Her father is undergoing regular dialysis due to kidney-related health issues.

Aamrapali Had Asked For Regular Updates About Her Father

When Aamrapali entered Bigg Boss 20, she had reportedly requested the show's makers to ensure that she received regular updates about her father's health while staying inside the house. The actress has often spoken about her family during her time on the show. Her sister Aanchal is currently taking care of their parents.

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Aamrapali Is Actively Participating In Bigg Boss 20

Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, Aamrapali has been receiving appreciation from viewers. She has been vocal about her opinions and actively participates in the tasks. She has also been seen maintaining a mature approach during her stint on the reality show.

Aamrapali Dubey Reacts To Dating Rumours With Nirahua

Recently, Aamrapali also addressed rumours about her relationship with her co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. She described him as a close friend and recalled that they became friends after she entered the Bhojpuri film industry. Aamrapali made her Bhojpuri film debut opposite Nirahua in Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. She also revealed that Nirahua often encourages her to find a suitable partner and get married.

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Before entering Bigg Boss 20, Aamrapali appeared on the show Bhojpuri Bawal. During the show, she spoke about her wish to become a mother. The actress said that she did not want to get married but wanted to become a mother and was considering adoption. She had also revealed that she had started the adoption process and that her family supported her decision.