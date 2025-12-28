Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Shares Emotional Birthday Note For Host Salman Khan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Shares Emotional Birthday Note For Host Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna pens an emotional birthday note for host Salman Khan, thanking him for guidance, inspiration, and belief during the reality show journey.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna marked superstar Salman Khan’s birthday with a heartfelt note that reflected gratitude, admiration and a deeply personal connection formed during the reality show. Fresh from lifting the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, Gaurav took to social media to acknowledge the host who played a significant role in shaping his journey inside the house.

The tribute coincided with Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations, adding emotional weight to Gaurav’s message, which quickly caught attention among fans of both the actor and the reality show.

‘A Dream Come True’: Gaurav on Being Guided by Salman Khan

In his social media post, Gaurav openly spoke about how Salman Khan’s personality and journey inspired him long before Bigg Boss 19 became a reality. He described Salman not just as a superstar but as a guiding force who influences countless journeys.

“Over the years, I’ve always admired Salman Khan Sir not just the superstar that the world sees, but the person who inspires so many journeys, including mine. 🤗✨

That admiration is honestly one of the biggest reasons I chose to step into Bigg Boss 19. To share that space, to be guided by him, and then to hear him say that he would love to work with someone like me felt nothing short of a dream coming true. Moments like these remind you that manifestations do come alive when you believe and stay true to your path. 🙏🏻✨ On this special day, taking a moment to wish the one and only Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, a very happy birthday. Grateful always 🤍✨"

The post resonated strongly with viewers who had witnessed Gaurav’s calm and composed presence throughout the season.

Salman Khan’s Praise for Gaurav’s Gameplay

Throughout Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan consistently acknowledged Gaurav Khanna’s approach to the game. The host praised his emotional maturity, dignity in conflict, and grounded personality, often highlighting him as one of the most sincere contestants seen on the show in recent years.

Salman also publicly appreciated Gaurav’s ability to stay authentic under pressure and reportedly expressed interest in collaborating with him in the future, a moment that became a defining highlight of Gaurav’s Bigg Boss journey.

Salman Khan Celebrates His 60th Birthday in Style

Meanwhile, Salman Khan celebrated his milestone birthday with a grand midnight bash at his Panvel farmhouse on December 27. The celebration saw the presence of close friends, family members, and colleagues from the entertainment industry. The night featured elaborate arrangements, multiple cake-cutting moments, and celebrations that extended into the early hours.

As tributes poured in from across the industry, Gaurav Khanna’s message stood out for its sincerity, marking a meaningful bond formed between a reality show winner and one of Bollywood’s biggest icons.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss News Salman Khan Birthday Gaurav Khanna Salman Khan Bigg Boss Host TV News Reality Show Updates Bigg Boss 19 Winner Salman Khan 60th Birthday Gaurav Khanna Tribute
