After her stint on Bigg Boss 19 brought her back into the spotlight, Malti Chahar has once again sparked conversation—this time by speaking candidly about her experiences in the film industry. The actor-filmmaker, who is also the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, recently opened up about facing the casting couch and alleged that a senior filmmaker once attempted to kiss her without consent.

Malti Chahar on casting couch in the industry

Appearing on a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Malti revisited an incident from her early days in the industry, involving a well-known South Indian producer. Recounting the experience, she said, “A casting director has never hit on me. But, a director once tried to hit on me, that was a really long time back, I was new to the industry. No one says directly because they are scared, they give hints. Did a meeting with a big South producer, the narration happened, and then I went home. Then, the director asked me to meet the producer and he gave me his room number. So, I didn’t go.”

She went on to explain how the situation escalated through indirect pressure. “Then, I got a call from the director asking why I didn’t go. I questioned about him asking me to go to his room. He kept indicating indirectly asking me to understand how things work in the industry, but I acted otherwise. He said that he will explain it after meeting me, and I agreed. But, we never met after that, so they slip it like this.”

Malti recalls a disturbing experience

Without naming the individual, Malti also spoke about another disturbing incident involving a senior director, alleging inappropriate physical behaviour. She recalled, “While leaving, I was giving a side hug, but in return, he tried to kiss me on the lips. That was ill-mannered, I gave it back to him at that time. This happened at his office, I felt really bad, why would you do that? Didn’t keep contact after that with him. He tried on me after the project was finished. I also couldn’t understand why he did that! What nonsense was this.”

Reflecting on how deeply the episode affected her, Malti added, “He was a very old person. I didn’t understand what had just happened. I immediately stopped him and never met him again. I considered him like a father figure. That incident taught me a lesson – never put anyone on a pedestal. I was really hurt and shocked. I never imagined someone of that age could behave like that. I knew his entire family. He didn’t even think that I would tell them. I was angry and I told him, then I just walked off.”

Malti also spoke about how she learned to navigate uncomfortable situations in the industry by setting clear boundaries. Sharing her perspective, she said, “Whatever I listen to related to casting couch..I think once or twice someone tried to do that, but they have not gone beyond that boundary, because they understand your nature. People are very smart here. They understand my body language, the way I talk, discipline shows in my conversations. But when they understand things can’t go their way, you lose work as well.”

She further added, “No one didn’t do anything so bad that I would be very very shocked because it was in my hands. Women only have all the control. If any useless things are happening in this industry, it’s because of women only. It’s not like all men behave properly, but one has to accept that men would try to hit on you, to use their power and position as an advantage. But, if you are a strong personality, you shouldn’t submit to them. I had that strong background because of my father, I had backup.”

Malti Chahar was one of the top six finalists on Bigg Boss 19, where her outspoken nature and strong opinions made her a noticeable presence on the reality show.