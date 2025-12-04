Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19 Erupts As Farrhana Bhatt & Tanya Mittal Fight Days Before Grand Finale



Bigg Boss 19 turns explosive as finalists Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal get into a heated argument just days before the finale.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Just days before the finale, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 19 house turned volatile after contestants Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal got into a fierce war of words, accusing each other of manipulation and double standards.

A new promo was shared on Instagram, which was captioned: “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein hua ghamaasaan, jab Farhana aur Tanya ne ek doosre par lagaaye ilzaam.”

The promo began when Farrhana alleged that Tanya had earlier called her the “strongest contestant” in the house and claimed to see her as “the only competition”.

Questioning the sudden shift, Farrhana said Tanya’s “plans” had changed, adding that she resorted to “cheap tactics” to gain support inside the house.

Tanya said that “things change with time,” sparking an even sharper response from Farrhana, who accused her of playing “chindi games” for personal advantage.

Their exchange quickly escalated, with both raising their voices and interrupting each other repeatedly.

Farrhana added: “Don't play these cheap games with me. This was all yours. As long as you can use it, you can do anything. Obviously, I'll say that you live in this house. You're not the neighbour of this house. Shame on you.”

Tanya responded by remarking that the day’s fight seemed “fixed.”

Tanya said: “The box of today's fight is fixed, right? That's why you can never be a winner.”

To which, Farrhana replied: “Farrhana: Oh, you keep quiet. I don't care about you. I just wanted to tell you what your reality is.”

The verbal clash concluded with Farrhana telling Tanya to “go to hell”.

Talking about Bigg Boss 19, which is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, is all set for its grand finale on December 6. The show is currently left with Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik competing for the trophy.

However, it is reported that Malti will be shown the exit during the mid-week elimination in the coming episode.

Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
