Bhumi Pednekar Won't Be Back For The Royals Season 2 With Ishaan Khatter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Show and Pednekar move in separate, amicable directions.

Netflix’s hit show The Royals is heading into its second season with a big change. Bhumi Pednekar, who played one of the two leads in season one alongside Ishaan Khatter, will not be returning for the new season.

The show is also taking a different direction this time. Instead of being a romantic comedy, The Royals season 2 is expected to be more of a family drama.

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What Changed And Why

Mid-day first reported the news on Sunday. According to a source quoted in the report, the makers felt that what really connected with audiences in season one was not the love story but the royal family itself. The dynamics between Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, and Zeenat Aman are what people responded to the most.

“When you do a romance, it is the story that leads. When the show came out, what resonated with the audience was the family. Ishaan, Sakshi, Zeenat, and the world of The Royals felt different," the source said. "We left season one with an unresolved romance. There was no decision to carry it forward. There was no fight with Bhumi. The makers are simply letting the story lead forward organically in the second season."

So, the romance angle has been dropped, and with it, Bhumi's role in the show.

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What Bhumi Is Doing Next

Bhumi is not sitting idle. The actor is reportedly drawn to more intense, layered characters these days and has some interesting projects lined up.

She is set to reprise her role as a troubled cop in Daldal 2 on Amazon Prime Video. On top of that, she is also said to be part of Imran Khan's much-awaited comeback film for Netflix. The project is still being kept under wraps, but has reportedly been in development for some time.