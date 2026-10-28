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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBhumi Pednekar Visits Tirumala After Mahakal Darshan, Seeks Lord Venkateswara’s Blessings

Bhumi Pednekar Visits Tirumala After Mahakal Darshan, Seeks Lord Venkateswara’s Blessings

Bhumi Pednekar visited Tirumala’s Srivari Temple with her family to seek Lord Venkateswara’s blessings. The visit comes after her recent spiritual trip to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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  • The film, featuring Rishab Shetty, releases January 2027.

Bhumi Pednekar recently visited the revered Srivari Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, with her family to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. The actress offered prayers to the deity and others at the temple and received the Tirtha Prasad.

The visit comes after Bhumi sought blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and visited the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi.

Bhumi Pednekar Seeks Mahakal’s Blessings In Ujjain

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. The actress shared pictures and videos from her visit on Instagram, expressing her devotion to Mahakal.

Sharing her experience, Bhumi wrote, “Just surrendered myself in front of Mahakal. Jai Shri Mahakal. Happy Diwali.”

Her post received appreciation from fans and several members of the film industry, who shared their reactions in the comments section.

Located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakaleshwar Temple holds immense religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. The shrine is particularly known for its south-facing Jyotirlinga, a distinctive feature among the 12 Jyotirlingas.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Bhumi Pednekar Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Two days ago, on October 26, Bhumi visited the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, to offer prayers at Sai Baba’s Samadhi. According to the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, the actress was felicitated by administrative officer Sandeepkumar Bhosale on behalf of the Sansthan after her darshan.

The temple trust shared details of her visit on its official website, confirming her presence at the revered shrine.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Bhumi Pednekar’s Upcoming Film

On the professional front, Bhumi will be seen in director Sandeep Singh’s upcoming two-part historical film, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She will portray Rani Belawadi Mallamma, a warrior queen from Karnataka.

The film stars Rishab Shetty in the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Arjun Rampal, Vivek Oberoi and Shefali Shah are also part of the cast.

The historical drama is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is significant about the Mahakaleshwar Temple that Bhumi Pednekar visited?

The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is particularly known for its distinctive south-facing Jyotirlinga.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhumi Pednekar Mahakaleshwar Temple Tirupati Srivari Temple
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