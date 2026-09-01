Bhumi Pednekar Questions Women’s Safety After Alleged Rape of 16-Year-Old Inside Bus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teen girl allegedly sexually assaulted on moving Delhi-NCR bus.

Delhi Police arrested driver, conductor; traced vehicle via CCTV.

Jurisdictional dispute arose, fueling women's safety concerns.

Bhumi Pednekar has expressed anger over the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus in the Delhi-NCR region. The case, involving a bus driver and conductor, has raised fresh questions about the safety of women and children travelling on private buses. Delhi Police have arrested both men after tracing the vehicle through CCTV footage. The incident has also triggered a jurisdictional dispute between the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police. Reacting to the case, Bhumi took to Instagram Stories and questioned why such incidents continue despite repeated discussions about women's safety. She wrote, “How can we see this happen again and again and again? Shame!”

Bhumi Pednekar Reacts

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram Stories on Monday to respond to the disturbing case. Sharing her reaction to the alleged assault, the actor questioned why incidents involving the safety of women and children continue to occur despite years of public discussion and concern.

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She wrote, “How can we see this happen again and again and again? Shame!” Her response came as details of the alleged assault emerged, with the case also drawing attention to safety arrangements on private sleeper buses operating across the Delhi-NCR region.

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Teen Allegedly Assaulted Inside Moving Bus

According to a Hindustan Times report, Delhi Police said the driver and conductor of a sleeper bus were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh earlier this month. The Class 11 student from Mainpuri had reportedly left home on August 3 after being reprimanded by her mother over her studies. She was travelling towards her cousin's home in Sector 63, Noida, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt.

Police said the girl accidentally got off at Pari Chowk after it became dark and heavy rain started. While she was stranded there, she reportedly saw a bus approaching and signalled for it to stop. An officer familiar with the investigation said the conductor allegedly told her that the bus was heading towards Sector 63, following which she boarded it.

Police said there were no other passengers on the bus. After it started moving, the conductor allegedly behaved inappropriately towards the teenager. The driver and conductor then allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the moving vehicle. When she resisted, the two men allegedly threatened to kill her, police said.

The alleged incident has also resulted in a jurisdictional dispute. Uttar Pradesh Police have alleged that Delhi Police did not inform them about the case even though the assault allegedly took place within the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate area.

Two Accused Arrested

Following the complaint, Delhi Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The teenager underwent a medical examination, which confirmed the assault, according to police.

Investigators used CCTV footage and other information to trace the bus to a parking area in Timarpur, north Delhi. Police seized the vehicle and sent it for forensic examination. The girl was subsequently produced before the Child Welfare Committee. As directed by the committee, she was later handed over to her father.

Meanwhile, Bhumi was most recently seen in Daldal, in which she played DCP Rita Ferreira, a police officer investigating a series of murders in Mumbai while dealing with a troubled past. The series, based on Vish Dhamija's novel Bhendi Bazaar, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Before Daldal, Bhumi appeared in films including Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Khel Khel Mein and Bhakshak. The case has once again brought attention to the safety of minors and women travelling alone, particularly when using private transport. The ongoing investigation will determine the full circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the role of those arrested.