Bhumi Pednekar paid tribute to the police officers and security personnel who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gateway of India. The day marks the 18th anniversary of the tragery. Remembering the victims and their families, she spoke about the significance of honoring the sacrifices made by those who stood on the front lines during the attacks.

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Bhumi Pednekar Remembers 26/11 Victims And Their Families

Speaking to news agency ANI at the memorial event, Bhumi Pednekar said the 2008 attacks were not merely an assault on Mumbai but an attack on the entire country's sovereignty. She also recalled the Global Peace Awards at the same venue, where she heard accounts from survivors that left a lasting impression on her.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Bhumi Pednekar says, "On 26/11, what happened wasn't just an attack on our city. It was an attack on the sovereignty of all of India... Platforms like this are so important because we need to be reminded of the sacrifice of our police officers, our first responders, those who lost their lives, and their families. India is never going to stand for hatred and terrorism... It will always remind us of the sacrifices made by our police officers and armed forces, and of the way the city keeps coming back time and again..." — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

She said, "On 26/11, what happened wasn't just an attack on our city. It was an attack on the sovereignty of all of India."

Recalling the survivors' experiences, the actor added, "A few days ago, right here we were at the Global Peace Awards and there were stories of survivors that we heard that will never ever leave me. Platforms like this are so important because we need to be reminded of the sacrifice of our police officers, our first responders, those who lost their lives, and their families."

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'India Is Never Going To Stand For Hatred And Terrorism'

Bhumi also spoke about Mumbai's resilience and how the city has turned the memory of a painful chapter into one associated with courage, hope and unity.

The actor said, "India is never going to stand for hatred and terrorism. Mumbai is such a great example of how we've turned such a dark day into a day of hope and love, where we've turned a memory that was full of hate into a memory that's full of love, courage and bravery."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Bhumi Pednekar pays tribute to police officers and personnel who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gateway of India on its 18th anniversary. https://t.co/4BFgq5sdBx — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

She further said that the anniversary serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the police and armed forces, as well as Mumbai's ability to rebuild and move forward after tragedy.

Bhumi said, "It will always remind us of the sacrifices made by our police officers and armed forces, and of the way the city keeps coming back time and again."