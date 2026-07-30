Bhumi Pednekar Faces Backlash After Wearing Sunglasses During Shiv Temple Ritual

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhumi Pednekar's temple visit sparked social media scrutiny.

Users questioned her choice of wearing sunglasses inside.

The actor remains silent amid online debate on customs.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has come under social media scrutiny after sharing photographs and videos from her visit to a Shiv temple at the start of the holy month of Sawan. While the actor posted the pictures as a personal expression of faith, several users focused on her choice of wearing sunglasses during the religious ritual. The post quickly drew mixed reactions, with many questioning whether sunglasses were appropriate inside a temple during worship. Bhumi, however, has not responded to the criticism so far. The discussion has since gathered pace online, with users expressing differing opinions on religious customs and personal choices.

Bhumi's Temple Visit Draws Attention

Bhumi shared a series of photographs and videos on Instagram from her visit to a Shiv temple. One image showed her standing with folded hands before the Shivling, while another video captured her offering water during the ritual.

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Dressed in a black top, blue denim jeans, and black sunglasses, the actor accompanied the post with the caption, *"As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev."* The post was intended to mark the beginning of the auspicious month dedicated to Lord Shiva.

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Social Media Questions Her Choice

Soon after the post went live, several users criticised Bhumi for wearing sunglasses while performing the ritual inside the temple. One user commented, “Sunglasses utar ke pooja kar sakte the (You could have offered prayers without the sunglasses)?” Another wrote, “Never saw anyone wearing goggles and doing Pooja."

Some also questioned whether the post appeared more like a photoshoot than a religious visit. A comment read, “Mandir mein bhagwan ki bhakti kar rahe hain ya photoshoot (Is this bhakti inside the temple or a chance to do a photoshoot)?” Another user added, “Next time do puja without sunglasses inside temple please.”

Bhumi has not publicly responded to the remarks.

Actor Recently Appealed For Assam Flood Relief

Just days before the temple post, Bhumi had used her social media platform to encourage support for people affected by floods in Assam. Sharing videos highlighting the devastation, she urged followers to contribute towards relief material and spread awareness. She wrote, "This time, Assam needs us. Assam needs a lot of supplies. Food, mattresses, sanitation, and evacuation. If you see the visuals, your heart will break. It is very, very heartbreaking, and Assam really needs our support. I request everyone to donate as much as possible. And spread this message a little."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

The appeal received appreciation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office, which thanked the actor in the comments for extending support to affected families. On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in the Prime Video series Daldal, where she portrayed DCP Rita Ferreria. While her latest temple visit has generated online debate, the actor has remained silent on the criticism surrounding the post.