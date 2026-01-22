Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBhavana Pandey Spills Fun Wedding Details About Ananya Panday On MasterChef India

Bhavana Pandey Spills Fun Wedding Details About Ananya Panday On MasterChef India

Bhavana Pandey spills details about Ananya Panday’s wedding menu during MasterChef India’s Shaadi Special, as Chunky Panday adds humour to the festive episode.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 05:02 PM (IST)

The grand wedding plans of the Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, have been shared by her mother Bhavana Pandey.

Recently, Bhavana graced the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’ for its Shaadi Special week. The kitchen transformed into a grand wedding venue with the presence of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. The special episode raises the stakes with the show’s first team service challenge, The Great Indian Wedding Buffet, where contestants are tasked with preparing an elaborate seven-dish wedding spread, capturing the scale, pressure, and emotion of a real Indian wedding.

Adding humour and heart to the festivities, Chunky Panday set the tone with his trademark wit, as he said, “I always wanted to get married twice, and that too with Bhavana”. Bhavana playfully countered by revealing that while Chunky never forgets their anniversary, gifts are another story altogether. Chunky’s quick comeback leaves everyone in stitches as he quipped, “Because if I forget the anniversary, I wouldn’t be here. I would have been in the hospital”.

As the MasterChef India jodis battle it out to impress with their wedding-worthy menus, the episode delivered fun reveal when the celebrity couple is asked about their dream menu for daughter Ananya Panday’s wedding.

Playing the doting mother, Bhavana instantly shares her wishlist, “Mutton curry, Indian-style tiramisu, garlic pickle, and purple parathas”. The candid moment sparks laughter on set while giving viewers a peek into the Panday family’s celebratory tastes.

The brand new season of MasterChef India pays homage to partnerships, shared journeys, and the collective spirit to grow and inspire that defines India today. The Shaadi Special promises a delightful mix of emotion, humour, and culinary spectacle, making it a must-watch.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ananya Panday Wedding Bhavana Pandey MasterChef India Chunky Panday Ananya Wedding MasterChef India Shaadi Special
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
World
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
News
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
India
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget