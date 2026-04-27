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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBharat Kapoor Dies At 80 In Mumbai; Avtar Gill, Rakesh Bedi And Others Attend Funeral

Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80 In Mumbai; Avtar Gill, Rakesh Bedi And Others Attend Funeral

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 09:17 PM (IST)

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on Monday at the age of 80. He breathed his last around 3:30 pm at Sion Hospital. His last rites were performed later in the evening in the presence of family members and close friends, including fellow actors Avtar Gill and Rakesh Bedi.

“I just came from the cremation, it was done at 6:30 pm. He died at 3 pm today in Sion Hospital, Mumbai. He was not feeling well for the last three days. His organs started failing,” Avtar Gill was quoted by India Today as saying. 

He told Screen that Kapoor had not been keeping well for the past three days. “When his son called me, he shared that Bharat had not been keeping well for the past three days. He was at home only. Before that, he was in the hospital.”

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(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 09:17 PM (IST)
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