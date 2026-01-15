Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bhagyashree Devraj Pillai, the proud titleholder of Mrs India – The Goddess Season 3, is not just an educator, performer, and mentor; she’s a firm believer that confidence is something we can learn, rather than something we’re simply born with. For her, this platform goes beyond just gaining recognition; it’s about embracing responsibility and finding purpose.

Her journey in Mrs India – The Goddess Season 3 truly reflects her essence. She views the title as a chance to uplift women who may hesitate to voice their opinions or question their own choices. Bhagyashree is determined to use this platform to inspire women to overcome their fears, trust their voices, and confidently share their stories.

At the heart of her vision lies women empowerment. She understands that many women hold themselves back, not due to a lack of talent, but because they struggle to believe in themselves. Through this platform, she aims to spark awareness and foster conversations that help women feel acknowledged, heard, and valued.

This belief is intricately tied to her role as a teacher. With over eight years of experience as an IB educator in Performing Arts, Bhagyashree is dedicated to nurturing confidence, self-expression, and a positive mindset in her students. In her classrooms, every child is treated with equal respect. She sets aside background, status, and expectations, allowing creativity and confidence to flourish.

Her academic background in child psychology gives her valuable insights into understanding fear and self-doubt from an early age. By tackling these challenges head-on, she believes that both children and adults can cultivate a stronger sense of self-belief that lasts a lifetime.

Growing up in Jabalpur and later making her mark in Mumbai, Bhagyashree beautifully blends traditional cultural values with a modern outlook. As a performer, she has showcased Indian art forms on both national and international stages, including the prestigious American Dance Festival, and has graced renowned venues like the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

In her role as an educator, she has inspired students from various backgrounds, including Aaradhya Bachchan, Nisha Kaur Weber, and the children of actors Isha Koppikar and Udita Goswami. Yet, she maintains a neutral and supportive environment in her classrooms, ensuring that every student feels valued and confident.

While her accolades, such as Taj Miss Maharashtra 2023 and her victory at Mrs India – The Goddess Season 3, have certainly enriched her journey, they don’t solely define her. At the core of her mission are teaching, mentorship, and empowering others to reach their full potential.