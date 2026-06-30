Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sunil Lahri condemned alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft.

He expressed anger regarding theft after temple's long struggle.

Lahri demanded harshest punishment for those who betrayed trust.

He cited hurt sentiments, urging severe punishment example.

Sunil Lahri, best known for portraying Lakshman in the iconic television series Ramayan, has reacted strongly to the alleged donation scam at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Expressing his disappointment, the actor demanded the harshest possible punishment for those found guilty. In a video message, he said the punishment should be so severe that even future generations remember it. Earlier, actor Mukesh Khanna had also criticised the incident.

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Sunil Lahri On Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Scam

Sharing a video on his Instagram account, Sunil Lahri addressed his followers by saying, "Ram Ram, Jai Shri Ram, or Jai Siya Ram—these are greetings that many of us hear every day. After 400 to 500 years of struggle and the sacrifices of thousands of people, the temple of Ram Lalla was finally built. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was celebrated on a grand scale, and people across the world witnessed the emotions associated with it. Yet, crores of rupees have allegedly been stolen from that very temple."

The actor said it was difficult to believe that such an incident could take place. He added that it was even more shocking if those entrusted with protecting the temple had betrayed the faith of devotees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Lahri (@sunil_lahri)

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Actor Calls For Strict Action Against Those Guilty

Continuing his appeal, Lahri urged the government and the legal authorities to ensure severe punishment for those found guilty.

He said, "The trust and emotions of countless devotees have been deeply hurt. I request the government and the law to give the strictest punishment to whoever is responsible. It should be a punishment so severe that even the next seven generations remember it. Or they should be punished in the same way theft is dealt with in Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia, so that it serves as a lesson and prevents anyone from committing such an act again."

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In the caption of his Instagram post, the actor wrote that the incident reflected a troubling reality where those meant to safeguard the temple had instead become its exploiters. He stated that the alleged theft of devotees' offerings had deeply hurt religious sentiments and reiterated that those responsible in the Ayodhya temple theft case should receive the strictest possible punishment.